Sheffield United in talks to re-sign Man City's Kalvin Phillips - sources

Rodri: My focus is on the World Cup, my future can wait (0:36)

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Sheffield United are in talks with Manchester City about re-signing midfielder Kalvin Phillips, sources have told ESPN.

Phillips made three appearances on loan at Bramall Lane in the second half of last season.

The 30-year-old, who still has two years left on his contract at the Etihad Stadium, is set to head back to Sheffield United in a season-long loan deal.

He last played for City in September when he came on as a late substitute in the 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town in the League Cup.

Phillips hasn't made a Premier League appearance for the club since November 2023 and has since had loan spells at West Ham and Ipswich Town. He joined City from Leeds United in July 2022 in a deal worth an initial £42 million ($56.6m).

Kalvin Phillips is set for a return to Bramall Lane. Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Sources have told ESPN that City are looking to bolster their midfield this summer. Elliot Anderson is a target, although Nottingham Forest's valuation of around £120m is a potential hurdle.

Sources have told ESPN that Anderson is focused on his World Cup campaign with England after being named in Thomas Tuchel's 26-man squad.

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Interest in Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández has been played down by City sources.

Meanwhile, sources have told ESPN that Turkish champions Galatasaray have made an approach to sign Bernardo Silva, who is a free agent after leaving City. The Portugal midfielder has also had interest from Barcelona, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Benfica and Saudi Arabia.