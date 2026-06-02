Sources: Hoyos to stay as Inter Miami coach post-World Cup

What are reasonable expectations for Messi, Ronaldo at World Cup? (0:34)

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Guillermo Hoyos will continue to lead Inter Miami as head coach following Major League Soccer's World Cup break, sources told ESPN.

Hoyos replaced former coach Javier Mascherano in April, moving over from his role as Inter Miami sporting director. Sources added that the news was communicated to Hoyos a couple of weeks ago, with the front office transmitting their full support.

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He's accomplished a 6W-1L-1D record since taking the helm, securing 19 out of 24 available points with the team scoring 26 goals in eight matches. Hoyos boasts the most successful start of an Inter Miami coach through eight matches since the team debuted in MLS in the 2020 season.

Inter Miami are set to retain Guillermo Hoyos as coach after the World Cup. Chris Arjoon/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Miami has been linked with a move for former Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola in recent days, however sources said that the club has not contacted or expressed interest in other managerial candidates.

Hoyos has earned plaudits for fostering a close atmosphere within the club through training and conversations, translating to positive results on the field.

The Argentine coach took the role having previous close relationships with players, particularly working with captain Lionel Messi at Barcelona's renowned La Masia academy more than 20 years ago. He has also worked as a coach and sporting director in leagues across the world, including Liga MX.

Miami's next game, following the World Cup, will be at home to the Chicago Fire on July 22.