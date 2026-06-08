The old guard set to shatter records at the 2026 World Cup

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While the FIFA World Cup is always a chance for bright new talents to announce themselves on the biggest stage, 2026 also provides a chance to celebrate longevity both on the pitch and on the bench.

The record for the oldest coach at a World Cup will change hands no fewer than three times during this summer's competition.

Right now, the most senior figure to have ever led a team from the sideline at soccer's showpiece event is Otto Rehhagel, who was 71 when he took charge of Greece for the 2010 World Cup. The German's tenure from 2001 and 2010 included masterminding the nation's shock 2004 European Championship triumph, and the World Cup in South Africa marked the end of his international career.

During the qualification process for the 2026 World Cup, it became clear that Rehhagal -- now 87 years old and long retired from the dugout -- was going to lose his record. But there were some unexpected twists and turns along the way.

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Czechia coach Miroslav Koubek, Curaçao boss Dick Advocaat and South Africa manager Hugo Broos will all break the record for the oldest person to lead a team at a World Cup this summer. Pavel Lebeda/Soccrates Images/Getty Images / Sebastian Frej/Getty Images / Phill Magakoe / AFP via Getty Images

Dick Advocaat

When Dutch tactician Dick Advocaat led the Caribbean island of Curaçao to qualification, making history as the smallest country by population (just over 150,000) ever to reach a World Cup, it also seemed Advocaat was going to write his own name in the history books.

A much-loved journeyman manager, Advocaat has coached a host of national sides, including his native Netherlands, South Korea, Russia and Iraq. He is now 78 years old, making the Rehhagel of 2010 look like a relative spring chicken.

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Advocaat wasn't the oldest coach in World Cup qualification. Romania boss Mircea Lucescu was 80 during his side's World Cup playoff semifinal against Türkiye, which ended in defeat. Sadly, Luscescu -- perhaps best known for his 12-year stint in charge of Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donestk -- died less than two weeks later.

Just as the updates to the record books were being prepared, Advocaat unexpectedly stepped down as Curaçao coach in February due to his daughter's health issues. Advocaat recommended compatriot and former PSV Eindhoven boss Fred Rutten as his replacement.

Rutten -- who, at 63, is 15 years Advocaat's junior -- struggled to get to grips with his new side. Curaçao lost 2-0 to China and were hammered 5-1 by Australia in March friendlies. But, when the health of Advocaat's daughter improved, he was able to return to his role just weeks ahead of the tournament after Rutten stepped back amicably.

Advocaat will be far from alone as one of the old guard at the 2026 World Cup, so much so that two other coaches will briefly hold the record for oldest coach before his Curaçao team takes the field against Germany on June 14.

Hugo Broos

The opening match of the competition on June 11, a reverse of the 2010 World Cup opener, sees hosts Mexico take on South Africa in Mexico City. South Africa will be led by fiery Belgian boss Hugo Broos, who is 74 years old, born on April 10, 1952.

A pugnacious character, Broos has been in charge of South Africa since 2021. After leading Bafana Bafana to a third-place finish at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, last year's round-of-16 exit to Cameroon brought criticism of some of his selection decisions.

Broos was also in charge when South Africa fielded an ineligible player -- Teboho Mokoena, who was suspended -- in a World Cup qualifier against Lesotho, leading to a three-point deduction. South Africa still managed to top their group, a point above Nigeria, and Broos remained at the helm, setting up his date with the history books.

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Miroslav Koubek

Broos will hold the record for oldest World Cup coach for a matter of hours until Group A rivals South Korea and Czechia kick off their game in Guadalajara, Mexico. Czechia's coach is Miroslav Koubek who is also 74 years old but was born on Sept. 1, 1951.

Koubek is a late newcomer to the race for the oldest-coach record, having parachuted in to save Czechia's qualification campaign, his first national team role coming late in his career. He was hired in December to rejuvenate a Czechia side that had been humiliated 2-1 by perennial minnows the Faroe Islands, and he turned Czechia's fortunes around in the UEFA playoffs, where they beat both Republic of Ireland and Denmark on penalties.

Always an understated man, Koubek had seemed surprised when Advocaat's departure thrust him into the spotlight, saying after the Czechs had sealed qualification: "I have heard that Curaçao coach Dick Advocaat is not going, he has stepped down, so I'll be the oldest one. So what?" He might feel relief rather than disappointment that he will hold the record for a little over 48 hours.

It's not just on the bench where teams are rolling back the years; there are some veterans ready to take to the field, should their countries need them.

Co-hosts Mexico have called up legendary goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, now 40, who has now been included in the squads for six World Cups. But Scotland shot-stopper Craig Gordon is senior even to Ochoa after making Steve Clarke's squad at the age of 43.

Neither keeper will make history, though, because Egypt's Essam El Hadary played in goal at the 2018 World Cup at the age of 45 years and 161 days. Colombia custodian Faryd Mondragón also pulled on the gloves at the 2014 tournament just days after his 43rd birthday.

Perhaps we'll be writing one of that pair into the record books, should they embark on international coaching careers and lead a team to qualification for the World Cup in 2052.