Ella Toone targets England return vs. Spain after 'tough six months'

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England midfielder Ella Toone looked back on a "tough six months" dealing with injury as she seeks to make her Lionesses return against Spain in Friday's World Cup qualifier.

England have won all four of their World Cup qualifying matches and know taking a point at the Estadi Mallorca Son Moix will ensure they finish top of Group A3 and qualify for next year's tournament in Brazil.

Toone was named in Sarina Wiegman's squad for the first time since November 2025 after recovering from a hip injury that kept her out of action for the second half of the season.

The 26-year-old returned for Manchester United's final three games of the season and admits it has been a frustrating time.

She said at a news conference: "It's been a tough six months. I've wanted to get back on the pitch and do what I love.

"I've learned that I'm not 18 anymore and that my body's been through a lot. I have to look after my body much better than I have been doing over previous years. I know that recovery is massive now.

"I want to prolong my career as much as I can, and I think there was a massive lesson in this injury.

Ella Toone hasn't featured for England since November. Getty

"Every time the squad is announced you are worried you might not make it, especially missing the past two camps, I knew I had to make myself available."

England beat Spain in last year's Euros final and also ran out 1-0 winners at Wembley back in April in their first meeting of the World Cup qualification schedule.

Toone says the Lionesses have lots of confidence heading into another crunch clash with the world champions.

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"Spain love to be in possession and sometimes it's frustrating but you've got to be patient," she said.

"I think they don't like coming up against an England midfield either, and we know what we're good at.

"We have to be confident in the team we have and there's a lot of talent, a lot of experienced players and talent coming through.

"It's going to be an exciting game and one we are definitely ready for."

Toone is entering the final 12 months of her contract and could become a free agent if she fails to reach an agreement at Old Trafford.

She has been with the team since it was formed in July 2018 and says she is now in a position where a conversation is needed with the club.

She added: "I'm in a position now where I've got a year left. Obviously, it's now time to talk and I just know I need to make a decision what's best for me.

"I'm at an England camp, I'm focused on what I've got coming up, big games against Spain and Ukraine and then a summer off. I'm going to get married.

"Right now I'm a Manchester United player."

Defender Taylor Hinds has withdrawn from the England squad after she suffered an ankle injury last week and she will return to Arsenal for further treatment.