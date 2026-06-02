Source: Iran expects U.S., Mexico visas to arrive this week

With its first match of the 2026 World Cup less than two weeks away, Iran is expecting to receive visas to enter Mexico on Wednesday, followed by entry visas to the United States on Friday, a source in direct contact with Team Melli told ESPN.

The source's comments confirm an earlier statement from Mehdi Taj, the head of Iran's football federation, as reported by the Tasnim News Agency.

Once the visas have been issued, Iran is expected to travel to Mexico some time this weekend.

Iran's training base, originally set for Tucson, Arizona, was moved to Tijuana, Mexico, at the request of its football federation due to security concerns, thus necessitating additional visas.

Iran will play two of its group stage matches in Inglewood, California, versus New Zealand on June 15, and then against Belgium six days later. Iran's third match will take place on June 26 when it faces Egypt in Seattle.

Team Melli's participation in the World Cup has been in doubt ever since the U.S. and Israel launched joint attacks against Iran in late February. Despite reports of a possible peace proposal, the hostilities have continued. FIFA has long insisted that Iran would fully participate in the tournament.

The issue of visas has been especially fraught for the Iran team. In April, Taj had his visa to enter Canada canceled due to his prior affiliation with Iran's Islamic Republican Revolutionary Guards, which has been classified as a terrorist organization by both Canada and the U.S.

With professional soccer suspended since the outbreak of the war, Team Melli has been training in the Turkish town of Antalya.