Source: Ibrahima Konaté closing on move to Real Madrid

Laurens: Konaté has to be on PSG's list after Liverpool departure (1:58)

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Negotiations between Real Madrid and France defender Ibrahima Konaté have progressed in the last 48 hours and are nearing a full agreement, a source told ESPN.

Konaté, who just turned 27, left Liverpool as a free agent and looks now likely to join the Spanish giants this summer. There are still a few details to sort out, but a four year contract and a consequent signing on fee are nearly agreed.

Real Madrid's interest in the Paris-born defender goes back a few months, but Konaté's priority was to stay at Liverpool.

However, Konaté could not reach a new deal with Liverpool and the former Leipzig centre-back, who moved to Anfield in the summer 2021, left the club at the end of the season.

Real Madrid were the first club to make an approach once it became clear Konaté would not be staying at Liverpool. Bayern Munich, Barcelona and some Saudi clubs were also interested, the source added.

Konaté would be joining a big contingent of France teammates in the Spanish capital with Kylian Mbappé, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Eduardo Camavinga and Ferland Mendy all already at Madrid.

The source said that Konaté is very excited at the idea of joining the biggest club in the world and wants the transfer to be finalised before he leaves for the World Cup next week with Les Bleus.