Sources: Crystal Palace readying offer for Lens coach Sage

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Crystal Palace are preparing an offer for the Ligue 1 manager of the season Pierre Sage, sources have told ESPN.

Sage led his Lens team to a second place finish in the table behind PSG and to a historic first-ever win in the French Cup.

Palace identified the 47-year-old as one of the strongest candidates to replace the departing Oliver Glasner this summer.

After Palace failed to lure outgoing Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola to Selhurst Park, Sage is now the leading contender for the job.

Sage is still under contract for another two years and Lens owner Joseph Oughourlian doesn't want to let the former Lyon manager go. However, sources said Oughourlian is aware that Sage wants to join the Conference League champions and manage in the Premier League next season.

The two clubs have already opened talks and Lens expect Palace to make them a first offer in the next few hours, the sources added.