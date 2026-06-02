Sources: Liverpool reach agreement to name Andoni Iraola new coach

What can Andoni Iraola expect when he gets to Liverpool? (3:45)

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Liverpool have reached an agreement to appoint Andoni Iraola as their new head coach, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Iraola is expected to be officially confirmed as Liverpool boss by the end of the week following positive discussions with sporting director Richard Hughes, who also appointed Iraola at AFC Bournemouth in 2023.

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The Anfield hierarchy is targeting a more aggressive, front-footed brand of soccer following the departure of Arne Slot, who was dismissed on Saturday.

Iraola quickly became the leading candidate to replace the Dutchman on the basis of his impressive work at Bournemouth, which he led to a sixth-place finish last term.

Sources told ESPN that Iraola is set to sign a two-year deal, which aligns with his preference across his coaching career for signing short deals.

Andoni Iraola is set to be appointed Liverpool's new head coach. MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

There has been speculation that Liverpool will turn to an ex-player to form part of the coaching staff next season, however sources told ESPN no such approaches have yet been made.

Iraola has already received backing from Liverpool great Steven Gerrard, who told TNT Sports: "I think he's done a fabulous job at Bournemouth. I think his style would suit Liverpool.

"But let's not beat around the bush. Liverpool Football Club is an attractive job for a lot of elite managers around the world.

"So I don't think he'll be the only name on the table. But because of the link to Bournemouth and the guys that have come from Bournemouth to Liverpool in terms of board level, they will know him very well.

"But then there's other names out there as well that I'm sure will want that Liverpool job. It's a huge job in world football.

"But potentially to answer your question, I think he should be in the conversation, yes."

Slot was dismissed from his role after two seasons in charge at Anfield. The former Feyenoord boss led the Reds to the Premier League title in his first season at the club in 2024-25 but was unable to replicate that success this term, with the club finishing the campaign in fifth place.