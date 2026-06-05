England World Cup quiz: Put your Three Lions knowledge to the test!

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Do you know your Gazza's tears from your Boxpark beers? Your Jules Rimets from your Matt Le Tissiers? Find out by putting your England knowledge to the test in our World Cup quiz!

Thomas Tuchel's men are gearing up for their World Cup opener against Croatia on June 17, but who scored England's first goal in Qatar four years ago?

Set pieces have been the subject of plenty of debate this season, but how many did Gareth Southgate's team score on their way to the semifinals in 2018?

Discover the answer to those questions and more as you test your England knowledge below!