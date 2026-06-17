Cristiano Ronaldo at the World Cup: History, results, stats

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Cristiano Ronaldo made his FIFA World Cup debut during the 2006 tournament in Germany. The then-21-year-old Portuguese forward made six appearances, scored a goal, netted a penalty and helped Portugal to a fourth-place finish.

Sixteen years later, at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Ronaldo made history by becoming the first man to score at five World Cups. The prolific goal scorer achieved the milestone by converting a penalty in the 65th minute of Portugal's opening 3-2 win against Ghana.

Ronaldo has been taking record books by storm since the moment he first stepped onto the international stage. Here is a look at his career at the FIFA World Cup.

Tournaments : Six (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026)

Appearances : 23

Minutes : 1,855

Goals : Eight

Assists: Two

2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany

Six appearances

One goal

Portugal finished fourth

2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa

Four appearances

One goal, one assist

Portugal reached the Round of 16

2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil

Three appearances

One goal, one assist

Portugal finished in the group stage

2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia

Four appearances

Four goals

Portugal reached the Round of 16

2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Five appearances

One goal

Portugal reached the quarterfinals

2026 FIFA World Cup in USA, Mexico, and Canada

One appearance

No goals

Check out the ESPN FIFA World Cup hub page for the latest news, scores, stats, schedule, standings and more.