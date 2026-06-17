          Cristiano Ronaldo at the World Cup: History, results, stats

          Charles McQuillan/Getty Images
          • Keith Jenkins
          Jun 17, 2026, 08:00 PM

          Cristiano Ronaldo made his FIFA World Cup debut during the 2006 tournament in Germany. The then-21-year-old Portuguese forward made six appearances, scored a goal, netted a penalty and helped Portugal to a fourth-place finish.

          Sixteen years later, at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Ronaldo made history by becoming the first man to score at five World Cups. The prolific goal scorer achieved the milestone by converting a penalty in the 65th minute of Portugal's opening 3-2 win against Ghana.

          Ronaldo has been taking record books by storm since the moment he first stepped onto the international stage. Here is a look at his career at the FIFA World Cup.

          • Tournaments: Six (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026)

          • Appearances: 23

          • Minutes: 1,855

          • Goals: Eight

          • Assists: Two

          2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany

          • Six appearances

          • One goal

          • Portugal finished fourth

          2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa

          • Four appearances

          • One goal, one assist

          • Portugal reached the Round of 16

          2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil

          • Three appearances

          • One goal, one assist

          • Portugal finished in the group stage

          2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia

          • Four appearances

          • Four goals

          • Portugal reached the Round of 16

          2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

          • Five appearances

          • One goal

          • Portugal reached the quarterfinals

          2026 FIFA World Cup in USA, Mexico, and Canada

          • One appearance

          • No goals

          Check out the ESPN FIFA World Cup hub page for the latest news, scores, stats, schedule, standings and more.