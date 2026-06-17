Cristiano Ronaldo at the World Cup: History, results, stats

Cristiano Ronaldo made his FIFA World Cup debut during the 2006 tournament in Germany. The then-21-year-old Portuguese forward made six appearances, scored a goal, netted a penalty and helped Portugal to a fourth-place finish.
Sixteen years later, at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Ronaldo made history by becoming the first man to score at five World Cups. The prolific goal scorer achieved the milestone by converting a penalty in the 65th minute of Portugal's opening 3-2 win against Ghana.
Ronaldo has been taking record books by storm since the moment he first stepped onto the international stage. Here is a look at his career at the FIFA World Cup.
Tournaments: Six (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026)
Appearances: 23
Minutes: 1,855
Goals: Eight
Assists: Two
2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany
Six appearances
One goal
Portugal finished fourth
2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa
Four appearances
One goal, one assist
Portugal reached the Round of 16
2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil
Three appearances
One goal, one assist
Portugal finished in the group stage
2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia
Four appearances
Four goals
Portugal reached the Round of 16
2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
Five appearances
One goal
Portugal reached the quarterfinals
2026 FIFA World Cup in USA, Mexico, and Canada
One appearance
No goals
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