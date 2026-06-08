Group A at the 2026 World Cup: Teams, records, stats to know

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The 2026 World Cup group stage is divided into 12 groups of four teams each.

Here are key facts about Group A in World Cup history.

Group A

Mexico (MEX)

Nicknames(s): El Tri (The Tricolor)

FIFA World Ranking: 15th

Appearances: 18 (1930, 1950, 1954, 1958, 1962, 1966, 1970, 1978, 1986, 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026)

Active Consecutive Appearances: Nine (1994, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026)

Best Finish: Quarterfinals (two times -- 1970 and 1986)

Record (W-D-L): 17-15-28

Top Scorer: Luis Hernández and Javier Hernández -- four

Top Scorer in single tournament: Luis Hernández (1998) -- four

Oldest Scorer: Cuauhtémoc Blanco -- 37y-151d (2010 vs. France)

Youngest scorer: Manuel Rosas -- 18y-93d (1930 vs Argentina)

Fun Fact: Mexico are the first country to host three World Cups (1970, 1986 and 2026). Their best finishes at the World Cup came in 1970 and 1986 when they were hosts and reached the quarterfinals.

South Africa (RSA)

Nicknames(s): Bafana Bafana (The Boys, The Boys)

FIFA World Ranking: 60th

Appearances: four (1998, 2002, 2010, 2026)

Active Consecutive Appearances: 1 (2026)

Best Finish: Group Stage (3 times -- 1998, 2002, 2010)

Record (W-D-L): 2-4-3

Top Scorer: Shaun Bartlett and Benni McCarthy -- 2

Top Scorer in Single Tournament: Shaun Bartlett (1998) -- 2

Oldest Scorer: Lucas Radebe -- 33y-61d (2002 vs Spain)

Youngest Scorer: Benni McCarthy -- 20y-218d (1998 vs Denmark)

Fun Fact: South Africa were the first African country to host a World Cup in 2010. They became the first host nation to be eliminated in the group stage since the tournament format switched to one group stage in 1986.

South Korea (KOR)

Nicknames(s): Taegeuk Warriors, The Reds

FIFA World Ranking: 25th

Appearances: 12 (1954, 1986, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026)

Active Consecutive Appearances: 11 (1986, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026)

Best Finish: Semifinals (2002)

Record (W-D-L): 7-10-21

Top Scorer: Park Ji-sung, Son Heung-min and Ahn Jung-hwan -- 3

Top Scorer in Single Tournament: Hong Myung-bo (1994), Ahn Jung-hwan (2002), Lee Jung-soo (2010), Lee Chung-yong (2010), Son Heung-min (2018), Cho Gue-Sung (2022) -- 2

Oldest Scorer: Hwang Sun-hong -- 33y-325d (2002 vs Poland)

Youngest Scorer: Kim Jong-boo -- 20y-214d (1986 vs Bulgaria)

Fun Fact: South Korea have participated in more World Cups than any other Asian country (12) and are the only Asian team to reach the semifinals (2002). They are also one of 5 nations to qualify for every World Cup since 1986 (Argentina, Brazil, Germany and Spain).

Czechia (CZE)

Nicknames(s): Nároďák (The National Team), Lokomotiva (The Locomotive)

FIFA World Ranking: 41st

Appearances: 10 (1934, 1938, 1954, 1958, 1962, 1970, 1982, 1990, 2006, 2026)

Active Consecutive Appearances: 1 (2026)

Best Finish: Runners-up (1934, 1962)

Record (W-D-L): 12-5-16

Top Scorer: Oldrich Nejedly -- 7

Top Scorer in Single Tournament: Oldrich Nejedly (1934) and Tomas Skuhravy (1990) -- 5

Oldest Scorer: Antonin Panenka -- 33y-204d (as Czechoslovakia, 1982 vs France)

Youngest Scorer: Zdenek Zikan -- 20y-213d (as Czechoslovakia, 1958 vs West Germany)

Fun Fact: Czechia qualified for the 2026 World Cup by winning their 2 playoff games in shootouts; against Ireland and then Denmark.

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