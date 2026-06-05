Spain vs England in women's World Cup qualifiers: Kick-off time, how to watch, stats, team news

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England travel to Spain with a chance to seal qualification for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup in their hands, ahead of the match at the Estadi Mallorca Son Moix.

England have four wins in four in the group so far -- having beaten Iceland twice, and Ukraine and Spain once each. Spain's only loss in the group came against England at Wembley in April.

Spain need to win to take the question of qualification from this group into the final round of games, so this is a huge game for the defending world champions.

Here's everything you need to know about the match.

How to watch:

The game will be available to watch on ITV1 and ITV X in the U.K., CBS in the U.S, and Stan Sport in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date, kick-off time: Friday, June 5, 8 p.m. BST (3 p.m. ET, 5 a.m. AEST, Saturday)

Venue: Estadi Mallorca Son Moix

Referee: Ivana Martinčić

Team News

England

England captain Leah Williamson will miss this game with injury, and Liverpool captain Grace Fisk has been called up to the squad in her place. England have an injury concern in goal too, as Manchester City goalkeeper Khiara Keating is ruled out with injury, with Brighton's Sophie Baggaley taking her place. That's unlikely to impact the starting XI, though, as Hannah Hampton will keep her starting spot. Alongside Fisk and Baggaley, London City Lionesses striker Freya Godfrey is the other uncapped player in this England squad. Taylor Hinds has also been forced to withdraw through injury.

Spain

The big news for Spain is the return of their classy midfielder Aitana Bonmatí after a long injury-enforced period on the sidelines. Alongside Alexia Putellas, Patri Guijarro, and Mariona Caldentey, Bonmati will be expected to give Spain impetus against an England defence that has conceded just one goal in their last seven internationals.

Talking Points

England one step away from the World Cup

Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

If England avoid defeat in Spain on Friday night, they will be at next summer's FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil. It was a fairly difficult task for England when the draws were made, considering how good Spain can be. However, Wiegman's team have ridden the wave of an excellent defensive record to put themselves in pole position to qualify for the World Cup.

England will take the positives from April's win against Spain at Wembley, when Lauren Hemp's goal was enough for them to win that game 1-0. England also went to beat Iceland in Iceland after that game, when Alessio Russo's goal gave them a 1-0 win.

If England lose this game 1-0, then the group will boil down to goal difference, where England might have a slight advantage, given they play Ukraine in the final game, while Spain play Iceland, who have conceded nine goals fewer than Ukraine have in this group so far.

However, if England lose by more than one goal, then their fate won't be in their own hands, and they will be left hoping for Iceland to take a point or three off Spain in the last game.

Can Spain's attacking gamechangers dent England's hopes?

For Spain, the task is simple. Two convincing wins, and they will automatically qualify for next year's World Cup, where they will defend their title. For that, they need their big attacking players to step up. Bonmati and Putellas ended the season really well for Barcelona, while the likes of Caldentey and Salma Paralluelo always provide significant attacking threat.

They will need top-notch individual performances from their attackers, and also an intense performance that puts the pressure on an England defence that has gotten into the habit of keeping clean sheets -- they have six of them in their last eight games.

Spain also haven't beaten England in their last two games -- the reverse fixture at Wembley in April, and then final of the European Championships in 2025. So they will have to turn that around in this one.