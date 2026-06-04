Scotland vs. Bolivia: Kick-off time, how to watch, stats, team news

Open Extended Reactions

Scotland face Bolivia in New Jersey on Saturday, in their final friendly before their World Cup opener against Haiti in Boston on June 14.

Last week, Scotland beat Curacao 4-1 at Hampden Park, but they'd gone down to Tahith Chong's early goal, and didn't manage a response until Jurgen Locadia was sent off 20 minutes later. Playing with the man advantage, Scotland were much the better side, as Findlay Curtis and Ryan Christie added to a Lawrence Shankland brace in that game, before they set off across the Atlantic for their first World Cup since 1998.

Bolivia won't be at the World Cup, following a heartbreaking loss to Iraq in the final of the inter-continental playoffs back in March, when they lost 2-1 to the Asian side.

Here's everything you need to know about the match.

How to watch:

The match will be available on BBC Two in the UK, ESPN+ in the U.S., SonyLiv in India and Stan Sport in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date, kick-off time: Saturday, June 6, 9.00 p.m. BST (4.00 p.m. ET, 1:30 a.m. IST, Sunday, 6:00 a.m. AEST, Sunday)

Venue: Sports Illustrated Stadium, Harrison, NJ

Team News

Scotland

Billy Gilmour's injury in the game against Curacao has ruled him out of the World Cup, with young Manchester United player Tyler Fletcher called up as his replacement to the squad. Fletcher was part of an extended group of players that played a part in that game against Curacao.

Bolivia

Four forwards who were in the squad that lost to Iraq in that final of the inter-continental playoffs -- Victor Abrego, Enzo Monteiro, Fernando Monteiro, and Juan Godoy -- aren't in the squad for this game. The midfield and defence are filled with experienced hands, but out of the five forwards named in the squad for this friendly and the one to follow against Algeria, only two have been capped before.

Talking Points

Scotland need to acclimatise fast

Scotland's group in the World Cup is a tough one, with Brazil and Morocco set to provide stern tests later on in the tournament, so their game against Haiti increases multifold in importance. Given that it's first up, Scotland cannot afford a slow start to the World Cup, and in that quest, this friendly to get acclimatised to conditions and the state of pitches in the USA is extremely important.

Of course, the heat will be a factor throughout this tournament as well, and for Scotland, adjusting to the weather is perhaps the biggest pre-tournament objective.

Chance for Clarke to test his squad

WM Sport Media/Getty Images

A host of players in the World Cup squad were given the day off for the game against Curacao. All of them could likely play a part in this one right from the start. Goalkeeper Angus Gunn, defenders Kieran Tierney and Jack Hendry, midfielder Lewis Ferguson, and striker Che Adams could all play pivotal roles for Scotland at the World Cup. None of them were even on the bench for the Curacao game, so this game provides them with an opportunity to get their rhythm back up again before the big tournament.