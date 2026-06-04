Transfer rumors, news: Dest to join Bayern after World Cup?

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Bayern Munich are looking at signing PSV Eindhoven and United States fullback Sergiño Dest, while Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori is on the radar of Real Madrid. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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TRENDING RUMORS

Could USMNT fullback Sergiño Dest head to the Bundesliga? (Photo by Dennis Bresser/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

- Bayern Munich are looking at signing PSV Eindhoven and USMNT fullback Sergiño Dest, according to Eindhovens Dagblad. The 25-year-old is reported to be one of the players on the short list of the Bundesliga champions, who are also closing in on a move for his club teammate Ismael Saibari, 25. A deal for Dest would reportedly require an offer worth in the region of €25m, while Sport says that Barcelona would be entitled to 20% of any future transfer fee.

- Real Madrid are weighing up an approach for Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori, amid their ongoing presidential election campaign, per Nicolo Schira. The LaLiga club have reportedly made an inquiry for the 24-year-old this week, with expected new head coach Jose Mourinho having worked with him during a spell at Roma and keen to be reunited. Calafiori played a key role in helping the Gunners win the Premier League title, having made 22 starts from 26 appearances last season, and remains contracted at the Emirates Stadium until the summer of 2029.

- Manchester United are interested in signing Real Madrid midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni, according to The Times. The 26-year-old has been identified as a midfield reinforcement this summer and could join Atalanta's Éderson after a £35 million deal for the Brazil international was agreed. Tchouaméni, who joined Los Blancos for €80 million from AS Monaco in 2022, made 33 starts in LaLiga last season, but continues to be linked with an exit.

- Paris Saint-Germain are leading the race to sign Lokomotiv Moscow attacking midfielder Alexey Batrakov, says TEAMtalk. PSG are one of several sides to have scouted the 20-year-old this season, but with Premier League teams facing difficulty in signing Russian players due to United Kingdom sanctions, it seems Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City look set to miss out on him. Batrakov scored 13 goals and provided 10 assists in 28 Russian Premier League games last season.

- Real Madrid, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle United are among the teams tracking AIK winger Zadok Yohanna, according to The Daily Mail. The two European giants are reportedly among multiple teams lining up to land the 18-year-old, who attracted scouts from 32 different clubs during the 1-1 draw with Kalmar FF in April. Yohanna directly contributed to nine goals in 12 games across all competitions last season, and any deal is expected to require an offer worth around £20 million

ESPN SOURCES

- Tottenham have had an opening offer for Jan Paul van Hecke rejected by Brighton & Hove Albion. Brighton value their center back at between £60 million-£70 million, while Chelsea are tracking the situation and Liverpool have also been credited with an interest in him. Read

- Manchester City have had their opening bid for Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson rejected. City have made the 23-year-old their top summer target and have formalized their interest with an official offer. The bid has been turned down by Forest, but City are expected to return with an improved financial package. Read

- Manchester United have agreed on a deal with Atalanta for midfielder Éderson. Atalanta have accepted an initial £35 million fee with another £4 million in potential performance-related add-ons for the 26-year-old. Read

- Liverpool have reached an agreement to appoint Andoni Iraola as their new head coach. Iraola is expected to be officially confirmed as Liverpool boss by the end of the week following positive discussions with sporting director Richard Hughes, who also appointed Iraola at AFC Bournemouth in 2023. Read

play 2:08 Hutchison: Ederson ticks every single box for Manchester United

OTHER RUMORS

- Liverpool are standing firm amid interest in goalkeeper Alisson from Juventus. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Manchester United are now willing to negotiate a fee for winger Marcus Rashford with Barcelona, having previously held out for his €30 million permanent option clause to be activated. (Sport)

- Everton are interested in Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus. (Football Insider)

- Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic is set to leave the club when his contract expires this summer. (Corriere dello Sport)

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- Manchester City are set to sign AC Milan defender Alessandro Longoni on a free transfer. (Nicolo Schira)

- Manchester United have paused contract talks with midfielder Bruno Fernandes, with confidence that he intends to stay at the club. (Daily Mirror)

- Barcelona are tracking Juventus wingback Andrea Cambiaso, who has recently been linked with Chelsea. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Juventus have joined the race to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka as a free agent. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Barcelona wingback Roony Bardghji is attracting interest from Leeds United, who are exploring a loan move for him. (TEAMtalk)

- Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini is on the radar of Newcastle. (Ben Jacobs)

- AC Milan want an offer worth €50 million if they are to part ways with Portugal winger Rafael Leao. (Corriere dello Sport)

- Juventus remain keen on signing Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani, who was on loan at Tottenham Hotspur last season. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Newcastle are pushing to part ways with striker Yoane Wissa this summer. (Football Insider)