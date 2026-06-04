Man City threaten legal action after Real Madrid candidate vows to sign Erling Haaland

Manchester City have threatened legal action after Real Madrid presidential candidate Enrique Riquelme promised to sign Erling Haaland if he's elected.

Riquelme, who faces current president Florentino Perez in Sunday's vote, was speaking during an appearance on Spanish TV on Wednesday.

During the interview, the 37-year-old renewable energy entrepreneur guaranteed the signing of the Norwegian striker if he wins the vote ahead of 79-year-old Perez and held up a Real Madrid shirt with 'Haaland 9' on the back.

Riquelme, who also promised to sign Haaland's City teammate Rodri, said: "If I break my promises regarding either of these players, I've signed a guarantee where I'd pay 100% of membership costs for next season.

Manchester City have threatened Real Madrid with legal action over Enrique Riquelme's comments on Erling Haaland. Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

"Haaland has a release clause, and he wants to come to Madrid."

But in statement released on Thursday, City insisted there is "no chance" of Haaland moving to Real Madrid and revealed the club are considering legal action over Riquelme's shirt stunt.

"The stories which have emerged from Spain regarding the future of Erling Haaland are untrue," a club spokesperson said in a statement.

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"There is no chance of this happening and there is no contractual clause to enable it.

"We are considering legal action for the use of our player image in this context."

Enrique Riquelme is trying to beat Florentino Perez to Real Madrid presidency. Getty

Haaland signed a record-breaking 10-year contract at City in January 2025 and in an interview with ESPN in April said he was "super happy" at the Etihad Stadium.

In a joint statement issued to ESPN, Haaland's agent, Rafaela Pimenta, and his father, Alfie, laughed off the suggestion the 25-year-old could move if Riquelme wins the first contested Real Madrid presidential election since 2006.

The statement read: "All very entertaining but not true. We wish all the best for both candidates in the Madrid elections."

Sources have told ESPN that City have no intention of listening to offers for Rodri, who has a year left on his contract, during the summer transfer window and are planning with the Spain midfielder for next season.

Initial conversations about a new deal have already taken place, although Rodri has said he is keeping his options open.