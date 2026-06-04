Yan Diomande: PSG 'a team I admire' amid Liverpool interest

Laurens: Konaté has to be on PSG's list after Liverpool departure (1:58)

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RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande has said "it would be a pleasure" to play in France, adding that Paris Saint-Germain are a team he has loved since he was "little" amid interest from Liverpool.

Sources have told ESPN that Liverpool are among clubs monitoring the 19-year old and are interested after a breakout season in the Bundesliga where he registered 12 goals and nine assists to earn the coveted Bundesliga Rookie of the Season crown.

Leipzig have an opening valuation of €130 million ($150m) for clubs looking to sign the 19-year-old, sources told ESPN.

And amid reported interest from the back-to-back Champions League winners PSG, Diomande has spoken of his admiration for Luis Enrique's side.

"Paris Saint-Germain is a team I've loved since I was little. I think my father was a PSG supporter. It's a team I admire as a football fan," Diomande told French media.

Yan Diomande has spoken of his admiration for French champions PSG. Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images

"But I'm not thinking about the future. I'm staying focused on the World Cup and then we'll see what happens. They'll sort things out between clubs and we'll see what happens next.

"I'm under contract with Leipzig and I love playing here."

He added that PSG are a club he would want to play for in the future, but reiterated that he is currently an "RB Leipzig player" ahead of a World Cup campaign as one of Ivory Coast's key players.

- RB Leipzig want €130 million for Yan Diomande - sources

- Diomande committed to RB Leipzig amid Liverpool interest - sources

"Yeah, it would be a pleasure for me to come and play here with one of the biggest clubs. It's always a pleasure to come here [to play in France] because, already the language, with French, adapting won't be difficult, so why not? But then again, I'm an RB Leipzig player, so there you go," Diomande told Telefoot on TFI.

Yes [I was happy to see PSG win the UCL], because my father is a PSG supporter.

"So yeah, it was good for me to see them win. Yes [I would like to play with them one day], I like them a lot, I like them a lot."

Speaking to reporters in early May, Diomande was more coy on his future.

"My contract here is until 2030, so I have four more years. What's going to happen afterwards? I don't know. I am a Leipzig player," he said.

Information from ESPN's Tom Hamilton and Ed Dove contributed to this report.