FIFA bans fans bringing water bottles into World Cup stadiums

Who will start for England in the World Cup? (1:52)

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FIFA has made a late change of policy to bar World Cup fans from bringing refillable water bottles into the tournament's 16 stadiums across North America including some with limited or no shade from the sun.

The "Stadium Code of Conduct" update was criticized Thursday by an English fan group, which argued FIFA had given assurances on carrying empty plastic bottles to fill with freely available water at a tournament where heat and extreme weather are expected to be a factor.

"Naturally, the immediate thought from supporters is this is just the latest money grab," the Free Lions fan group said in a statement.

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Water, sodas and juices sold at World Cup stadiums are supplied exclusively by long-time FIFA sponsor Coca-Cola when the tournament starts next Thursday.

FIFA's stadium rules had stated that fans could bring in a transparent, reusable bottle up to one liter, or 33.8 oz. capacity.

The latest document dated Tuesday now states "for the avoidance of doubt, reusable water bottles may not be brought into the stadium."

"In all of our discussions," the England fans' group said, "free water availability in stadiums was a key one and we were assured by FIFA that this would be the case."

FIFA bans fans from bringing refillable plastic bottles into World Cup stadiums Getty

In a statement Thursday, the world soccer body said the decision to prohibit bottles -- which could be thrown -- was "to prevent risk and injury to players and attendees."

"FIFA is committed to protecting the health and safety of all players, referees, fans, volunteers, and staff," it said.

FIFA said some of the 16 stadiums had already prohibited fans from bringing water bottles, so the policy would apply across them all.

With temperatures at 32 Celsius (90 Fahrenheit) and above expected in many of the U.S., Mexican and Canadian cities hosting the 104 games, FIFA said "heat mitigation" for fans approaching stadiums would include "misting stations, fans, hydration stations, cooling tents, and more."

"Inside the stadium footprint, pricing for water bottles for the FIFA World Cup 2026 will remain consistent with other events held at each stadium," the soccer body said.

FIFA has reacted to expected heat in some outdoor stadiums by enforcing three-minute drinks breaks midway through each half at all games. Critics have said turning all games into four quarters was to create more breaks for broadcasters to sell advertising.

"For all of the effort they are going to with 'drinks breaks' for the players, this is such a strange, late change," the Free Lions fan group said of the water bottle ban.

Last month, academics at World Weather Attribution (WWA) expressed concern about the impact of extreme heat on player and fan welfare, with supporters felt to be especially vulnerable.

Altogether, WWA expects nine of the 104 World Cup matches to be played above 26 Celsius Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (79 Fahrenheit) (WBGT).

WBGT is an index that considers how effectively the body can cool itself.

The Associated Press and PA contributed to this report.