Jules Koundé vows to stay at Barcelona: 'I have a contract until 2030'

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Barcelona defender Jules Koundé hopes to stay at the Spanish champions amid reports linking him with a move away this summer.

Barça are not actively looking to move Koundé on, but ESPN revealed in May he is one of the players they would consider significant offers for as they look to raise money to invest elsewhere in the squad.

Koundé, 27, is currently preparing for the World Cup with France, who kick off their campaign on June 16 against Senegal in New Jersey.

"I have a contract until 2030 -- [so] it's pretty clear in my mind," he told reporters.

"Right now, with the French national team, those things are taking a back seat.

Jules Koundé looks ahead to the World Cup starting on 11th June Javier Borrego/Europa Press via Getty Images

"I'm completely focused on the [World Cup] until further notice, but I am a Barcelona player and I hope to stay at the club."

Koundé joined Barça from Sevilla in 2022 for a fee in the region of €55 million, with the Catalan club fending off competition from Chelsea to complete the signing.

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He has gone on to make 188 appearances for the club over four seasons, primarily at right-back despite arriving as a central defender, and remains a regular under Hansi Flick.

Despite that, sources told ESPN he is one of the players the club could listen to offers for as they look to strengthen in other areas, even if he is not someone they especially want to lose.

Barça have already spent €70m this summer to land England forward Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United, with sources telling EPSN talks are also ongoing over deals for Bernardo Silva, who's available as a free agent after his Manchester City contract expired, and Atlético Madrid striker Julián Álvarez.

Meanwhile, Barça are also monitoring the centre-back market, while they must also decide whether to make João Cancelo and Marcus Rashford's loan moves permanent.