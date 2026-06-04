Pep Guardiola tried to quit '100 times,' says Man City chairman

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Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak has revealed Pep Guardiola tried to quit "100 times" before finally walking away from the Etihad Stadium this summer.

Guardiola ended his 10-year stay as City boss at the end of the season.

Khaldoon said the former Barcelona boss never expected to reach a decade in charge when he arrived in 2016 and recounted the many times he had to convince Guardiola to stay.

But the City chairman said he "did not fight" the 55-year-old over his decision to end his tenure this summer because "this time he meant it."

Pep Guardiola won 20 trophies with Man City Darren Staples / AFP via Getty Images

"Inevitably over these last 10 years we've had a lot of ups and some downs," Khaldoon said when asked to reflect on Guardiola's trophy-laden reign.

"And in the downs, he must have quit 100 times over these 10 years, just so you know, just for the record.

"There's the story as you all know, 'The Boy that Cries Wolf.' In the case of Pep, when he says 'I quit,' it doesn't mean he's quitting.

"You don't take it that seriously -- you have to manage him.

"He never thought he would stay more than four years, then more than five years. So, in his mind, even year four and five it was always 'okay, how much more time?'

"Whenever he quits or whenever he thinks it's time, I will always convince him to come back, until the time where I know it's actually the real time.

"There's the moments that are not real and he actually needs someone to bring him back. There was always going to be one moment where it was going to be real.

"And I will tell you I did not fight this at all because I knew this was the time he actually meant it."

City have identified Enzo Maresca as the man to take over from Guardiola.

Enzo Maresca left Chelsea after 18 months in charge Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Club bosses remain in talks with Chelsea over compensation owed following Maresca's time in charge at Stamford Bridge.

City had hoped to announce the 46-year-old Italian last week and Khaldoon urged supporters to have "patience" while the paperwork is being finalised.

"I think what I can say at the moment is we've gone through a very thoughtful and structured process and the team is convinced -- and I am convinced, rest assured -- that we will bring in the right manager for this club," he said.

"Just be patient with us. Very soon we'll announce it and you will be very comfortable that we have selected and brought in the best manager possible for this club."

Speaking in his traditional end of season interview, Khaldoon insisted City will continue to challenge for trophies without Guardiola and laid out plans to strengthen the squad over the summer.

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"We are far from peaked," he said. "This is a club that is designed, built to win.

"We know what we want [in the transfer window], we know what we need and we know how to go about it.

"I think in the summer, we know exactly what we want to do, we know exactly who we are targeting and I promise you, as always, we'll go about our business and be as efficient, as swift as possible.

"With the additions we're going to make this summer, I am very confident. I think next year we're going to come back very strong, very strong. We will make sure we're going to be in an even stronger position for next season."