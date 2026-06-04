Barça's Yamal, Man City's Haaland top CIES most valuable list

De la Fuente confident Yamal will be fit for Spain's World Cup opener (0:36)

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Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal is the world's most valuable footballer, according to the CIES Football Observatory's latest ranking.

With an estimated transfer value of €358 million ($416m), the Spain international tops the list ahead of Manchester City's Erling Haaland and Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappé.

Haaland is valued at €227 million ($256m), while Mbappé's value is €166 million ($192m).

For the ranking, the independent Swiss research group uses a statistical model that evaluates players based on performance data, age, contract length, and market potential.

A Euro 2024 winner, Yamal, 18, will play in his first World Cup this summer after scoring 16 goals and providing 12 assists to help Barça win LaLiga.

He has a contract with Barcelona through June 2031, with a €1 billion release clause set.

Yamal finished second in the Ballon d'Or rankings behind Paris Saint-Germain's Ousmane Dembélé.

Real Madrid's Vinícius Júnior and Jude Bellingham have seen their value drop.

Ranked seventh last summer, Vinícius has fallen to 50th position with an estimate value of €83.5m ($97m) while Bellingham, who was in third spot behind Yamal and Haaland in June 2025, is now in 12th place (estimated value of €120m/$139m).