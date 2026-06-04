Leeds' Ethan Ampadu extends contract: 'He's been such a leader on and off the pitch'

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Ethan Ampadu is expected to rejoin the Leeds United's first-team at Thorp Arch for pre-season testing and training in early July MB Media/Getty Images

Leeds chairman Paraag Marathe has announced that skipper Ethan Ampadu has signed a new four-year deal.

The 25-year-old Wales international, who joined the West Yorkshire club from Chelsea in July 2023, has committed himself to the cause at Elland Road in a move Marathe believes will help retain the core of the squad.

Speaking during an interview on Sky Sports News, he said: "It's rare when, as a club, you're able to break your own news, and I'll do that right now. I can proudly announce that we have signed Ethan Ampadu to a new four-year contract.

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"The ink is dry and it's done and I think we'll announce it shortly. That was important, to have our captain locked up and signed up for us because he's been such a leader on and off the pitch.

"But no doubt, we want to continue to keep the core together. We have such a really good group and the longer they stay together and coalesce together, the better the whole club will be."

Ampadu was part of the Leeds squad which secured its return to the Premier League at the end of the 2024-25 season by edging out Burnley on goal difference to win the Sky Bet Championship.

Unlike the Clarets, however, they retained their top-flight status in some comfort, finishing in 14th place with 47 points, eight clear of West Ham in the final relegation spot, with their captain appearing in 35 of their 38 league fixtures.