Man United goalkeeper Tom Heaton signs one-year contract extension

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Manchester United's third-choice goalkeeper Tom Heaton has signed a new one-year contract, the club have announced.

The 40-year-old, who has three England caps, has made just three first-team appearances since returning to Old Trafford for a second spell in 2021.

Heaton came through United's youth ranks but has played for a number of other clubs including Burnley and Aston Villa in his lengthy career.

Tom Heaton has signed a new one-year contract for Man United Getty

Heaton, who made his senior debut at Swindon while on loan from United in 2005, said: "It is a huge honour to continue to represent Manchester United.

"You can feel the determination and ambition of everyone throughout the club to keep pushing for success. I am really excited to play my role in driving us forward and helping the group to compete for the biggest honours."

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Heaton has provided back-up to Senne Lammens, who has been first choice since joining the club last summer, and Altay Bayindir.

Director of football Jason Wilcox said: "We are delighted that Tom is continuing for another year. Everyone is well aware of the importance of his leadership and professionalism within the group."

There could be further decisions to be made over United's goalkeeping department with Bayindir linked with a move away. The future of Andre Onana, who has spent the past year on loan at Trabzonspor, is also unclear.