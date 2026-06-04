Antonio Conte officially leaves Napoli after contract terminated

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Antonio Conte has left Napoli after reaching an agreement with the club to terminate his contract.

The former Inter Milan, Chelsea and Tottenham boss had a year to run on his deal but he has been released early.

Conte guided the club to their fourth Serie A title a year ago but despite winning the Italian Super Cup in December, Napoli finished second in the table this season, 11 points behind champions Inter.

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"SSC Napoli announces that an agreement has been reached with Antonio Conte and his staff to part ways before the natural expiry of their contracts," read a club statement.

"We would like to thank the coach and his backroom team for their excellent work. We wish them the very best for the future and the next challenges they will face in their careers."

The 56-year-old has been linked with a return to manage Italy, which he did between 2014 and 2016, after Luciano Spalletti was sacked following the country's failure to qualify for the World Cup.

Napoli are reported to be close to appointing sacked AC Milan boss Massimiliano Allegri as Conte's replacement.

Antonio Conte has officially left Napoli after having his contract terminated. Joris Verwijst/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Conte previously said: "A month ago I called the president.

"I told him that I sensed that our project was coming to an end. I made this decision because at Napoli I failed in one thing: I didn't bring unity to the environment and so it's difficult to compete with others.

"I failed because I didn't unite everyone and I put my hands up. I realize that things cannot be changed.

"It was an honor. I thank the president and the fans who understood me."