Simulating the World Cup: Who did EA predict as winners? How did USMNT get on?

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When it comes to predicting the winner of the FIFA World Cup, EA Sports has a superb track record.

While obviously not 100% scientific, EA has previously simulated the World Cup hundreds of times using its game and correctly predicted the winners of the past four World Cups (Spain in 2010, Germany in 2014, France in 2018 and Argentina in 2022). Last time, they also correctly predicted Lionel Messi to win the Golden Ball award (best player).

Could they prove similarly mystic this summer? They have certainly tried. EA has again run hundreds of simulations on its new FC 26 World Cup game of this summer's World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, and they have now revealed the most repeated results.

Top scorer: Lamine Yamal, Spain

Elliot Anderson will almost certainly play alongside Declan Rice in England's midfield. Michael Regan - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

He is, without a doubt, the most highly touted young player at the World Cup. Yamal will make his World Cup debut with Spain this summer, and EA predicts it will be a special six weeks for the 18-year-old winger.

EA predicts that Yamal will finish as the top scorer with *** INSERT GOAL NUMBER *** goals.

Cory Knowlton/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images

Of all the simulations, this might be the most surprising. Some of Europe's biggest clubs are vying to sign Anderson this summer for his top-notch defensive work, but EA has seen his attacking side, too.

Their simulation found Anderson to be the top assister over the course of the tournament, notching ***INSERT NUMBER***.

Anderson registered only four assists across 38 Premier League games last summer, but maybe this tournament could be a breakout moment for his attacking game.

How did USMNT fare?