Joe Cole: England World Cup chances boosted by 'mastering arts' of set pieces

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Joe Cole says England's World Cup chances will be helped if they can "master the arts" of set-pieces.

The 48-team tournament in North America could be decided by how teams perform at corners and free-kicks following a Premier League season where teams' prowess from dead balls was a key issue.

But with FIFA vowing to clamp down on any over-physicality in the penalty area, something that Arsenal were able to exploit on their way to the title, Cole says whoever is cleverest can prevail.

"FIFA have come out and said that they're going to be stringent, they're going to be pulling up on things," the former England international told the Press Association. "The referees have lost it in the last two years, and it's allowed for some nonsense to go on, actually.

"And if FIFA returns to normal, set-pieces will still be important.

"But if FIFA don't crack down on it and let it go and it be a free-for-all, then the team that masters the arts best will be in with a better chance.

Declan Rice has become a formidable set piece taker. Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

"But it sounds like they're going to be a little bit more strict on it, they're always important, most set-pieces."

At times, Premier League set-pieces resembled more of a wrestling match than football, with forensic VAR checks to decide what infringements took place and in which order, and Cole wants referees to take back control.

"I think I'd like to see a ref just going, 'I've seen you pull his shirt, mate, that's a foul, let's get on with it'," he added.

"And then if he does it again, that's a foul. Book him, let's get on with it.

"Then all of a sudden you send someone off for pulling shirts and giving a penalty and we get back to it being very clear, if you hold someone's shirt in the box, you are going to give away a penalty.

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"For some of the time this year the referee could have picked one of five fouls to give, so you don't need VAR for that, it's clear as day. I hope we're just refs, just taking control. But the players and the managers have to do their part.

England boss Thomas Tuchel raised eyebrows with his selection, leaving Cole Palmer, Phil Foden and Harry Maguire at home.

Cole was part of an England team that failed to fit its best players into a working system and has backed Tuchel's methods.

"We've had our furore about the squad, nobody would have picked the same 26 players, and everyone's got an opinion," he said.

Thomas Tuchel prepares to take on his first World Cup as England manager. Leonardo Fernandez - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

"I think it's just a case of let's not keep talking about the players that are not there, let's keep talking about the players that are there, and the players that are going to help us win, because we've got so many matchwinners.

"I think Thomas has got a style of play, and he's picked a certain type of player who could fit that style.

"So we know how we're going to play and we know we've got the players who can perform that role, and it's just going to be how well they can execute the plan.

"And can we get our best players flying?

"I think we're one of 12 teams that can win it, and things will have to happen."