Romania vs. Wales: Kick-off time, how to watch, stats, team news

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Wales make the trip to Bucharest to take on Romania at the Stadionul Steaua on Saturday, as both sides feature in their second international friendly in June.

Neither team are making the trip to the USA for the 48-team FIFA World Cup, with Wales having narrowly missed out after losing to Bosnia & Herzegovina on penalties. Romania lost out to Turkiye in the UEFA playoff semifinal, after which legendary coach Mircea Lucescu fell ill and stepped down. He died a few days later on April 7, aged 80.

Romania legend Gheorghe Hagi was hired later to managed the national team and pulled off a creditable 1-1 draw away to Georgia a few days ago. Craig Bellamy also oversaw an impressive 1-1 draw against World Cup-bound Ghana, and will be looking for his Wales side to provide another useful display with an eye on the future.

The last time these two teams met proved to be heartbreak for Wales, with Paul Bodin missing a penalty that saw Romania eventually win 2-1 and qualify for the 1994 World Cup.

Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's game.

How to watch:

The match will be available on BBC One Wales in the U.K., fuboTV / ViX in the U.S. and Antena 1 / Prima TV in Romania. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date, kick-off time: Saturday, June 6, 6:45 p.m. BST (1:45 pm ET, 8:45 pm Romania)

Venue: Stadionul Steaua, Bucharest

Referee: Rohit Saggi (Norway)

Team News

Romania

Gheorghe Hagi has a fully fit squad to choose from.

Wales

Jordan James, OUT

Rubin Colwill, OUT

Mark Harris, OUT

Liam Cullen, OUT

Talking Points

Hagi has plenty to experiment with as Romania eye Euro 2028

Mircea Lucescu's side came quite close to qualification for the World Cup, and that was largely based around a settled side. Gheorghe Hagi meanwhile, rang in the changes in his first game in charge, and saw some impressive performances as they held Georgia to a 1-1 draw, although Khvicha Kvaratskhelia did not feature due to his UEFA Champions League victory with Paris Saint-Germain.

Nonetheless, Hagi found something to build on, especially with D.C. United strike Louis Munteanu coming on to score the equaliser. Hagi's son, Ianis, also pulled the strings in a creative role behind the striker and has the nous to cause Wales plenty of problems.

Romania are likely to rotate quite a bit ahead of their game against Wales, and while the two teams will not meet in the UEFA Nations League (Romania are in League B), Hagi will be keen to test his side against the quality of Wales.

Koumas offers Wales central striking option

The lack of central strikers has been an ongoing problem for Wales, and the fact that a 33-year-old Kieffer Moore started for them against Ghana speaks volumes. Craig Bellamy is blessed for options out wide in the likes of Daniel James, Harry Wilson, Brennan Johnson and co. but has been searching for central options.

Lewis Koumas, son of former Welsh midfielder Jason Koumas, produced a goal-scoring display after coming on against Ghana and might prove to be Bellamy's solution. The 20-year-old Liverpool youngster spent the season on loan at Hull City, helping them earn promotion although he mostly played out wide.

However, Koumas has the raw materials to operate centrally, and that he managed to hold his own against Ghana's defence provides plenty of hope for the future. As Bellamy builds up to Euro 2028 (which will partly be hosted by Wales), Koumas' emergence solves a massive issue that has also held back Welsh sides in the past.

Romania will also offer quite the test, as in Radu Dragusin, Koumas will come up against Premier League quality.