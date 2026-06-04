Benfica: Real Madrid must pay $17M to sign José Mourinho

Nicol: Pérez would be able sign Haaland if Riquelme says he has already (1:32)

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Real Madrid will have to pay Benfica €15 million to sign José Mourinho as coach if Florentino Pérez is re-elected as Madrid president, the Portuguese club said on Thursday.

It comes a day after Pérez's election campaign confirmed that Mourinho -- previously in charge of Madrid between 2010 and 2013 -- is Pérez's chosen coach ahead of next season, as the club look to bounce back from two consecutive seasons without a major trophy.

In a statement released to Portugal's financial regulator, Benfica said that they had formally been made aware of Pérez's desire to bring Mourinho back for his second spell in charge at the Bernabéu.

"Sport Lisboa e Benfica announces that, as part of his campaign for the Real Madrid CF presidency, President Florentino Pérez has stated his firm intention to appoint José Mário dos Santos Mourinho Félix as manager should he win the club's presidential election, scheduled for 7 June 2026," the Benfica statement shared with Portugal's financial regulator, the CMVM, said.

"Should this scenario arise, the appointment will be made for a fee of €15,000,000, corresponding to the termination clause in the current sports employment contract."

Mourinho, 63, has a contract with Benfica until June 2027.

Pérez faces opposition from businessman Enrique Riquelme in Sunday's election, which will see Madrid's members vote between two candidates for the first time since 2006.

Riquelme has not named his preferred coach, but has said club legend Raúl González would be his director of football with Fernando Hierro as the director of Madrid's academy, while promising to sign Erling Haaland and Rodri from Manchester City.