          Which MLS players are in the 2026 World Cup? Full list

          Chris Arjoon/Icon Sportswire
          • Keith Jenkins
          Jun 4, 2026, 06:27 PM

          Since its inaugural season 30 years ago, MLS has had several of its players compete for their respective countries in the FIFA World Cup.

          In 1998, the 22-member United States men's national team's World Cup roster had 16 MLS players. For the 2026 edition of the global soccer tournament, eight of the 26 players representing the U.S. suit up for MLS clubs.

          Though the number of MLS players on the U.S. roster has dwindled due to the league's commitment to investing in youth talent, the 2026 World Cup will still see many of the league's best. Haiti's squad features a trio of MLS players who are taking their nation to its first World Cup in 52 years.

          Here is a look at the full list of active MLS players who will be on one of the 48 participating teams' rosters at the 2026 FIFA World Cup:

          Atlanta United

          Charlotte FC

          Chicago Fire FC

          FC Cincinnati

          Colorado Rapids

          Columbus Crew

          FC Dallas

          LAFC

          Inter Miami CF

          Minnesota United FC

          Nashville SC

          New England Revolution

          NYCFC

          Orlando City

          Philadelphia Union

          Portland Timbers

          Real Salt Lake

          San Diego FC

          Seattle Sounders FC

          Toronto FC

          Vancouver Whitecaps

          Check out the ESPN FIFA World Cup hub page for the latest news, scores, stats, schedule, standings and more.