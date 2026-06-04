Which MLS players are in the 2026 World Cup? Full list

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Since its inaugural season 30 years ago, MLS has had several of its players compete for their respective countries in the FIFA World Cup.

In 1998, the 22-member United States men's national team's World Cup roster had 16 MLS players. For the 2026 edition of the global soccer tournament, eight of the 26 players representing the U.S. suit up for MLS clubs.

Though the number of MLS players on the U.S. roster has dwindled due to the league's commitment to investing in youth talent, the 2026 World Cup will still see many of the league's best. Haiti's squad features a trio of MLS players who are taking their nation to its first World Cup in 52 years.

Here is a look at the full list of active MLS players who will be on one of the 48 participating teams' rosters at the 2026 FIFA World Cup:

Atlanta United

Charlotte FC

Chicago Fire FC

FC Cincinnati

Colorado Rapids

Columbus Crew

FC Dallas

LAFC

Inter Miami CF

Minnesota United FC

Nashville SC

New England Revolution

NYCFC

Orlando City

Philadelphia Union

Portland Timbers

Real Salt Lake

San Diego FC

CJ Dos Santos (Cape Verde)

Aníbal Godoy (Panama)

Seattle Sounders FC

Toronto FC

Vancouver Whitecaps

Check out the ESPN FIFA World Cup hub page for the latest news, scores, stats, schedule, standings and more.