Which MLS players are in the 2026 World Cup? Full list

Since its inaugural season 30 years ago, MLS has had several of its players compete for their respective countries in the FIFA World Cup.
In 1998, the 22-member United States men's national team's World Cup roster had 16 MLS players. For the 2026 edition of the global soccer tournament, eight of the 26 players representing the U.S. suit up for MLS clubs.
Though the number of MLS players on the U.S. roster has dwindled due to the league's commitment to investing in youth talent, the 2026 World Cup will still see many of the league's best. Haiti's squad features a trio of MLS players who are taking their nation to its first World Cup in 52 years.
Here is a look at the full list of active MLS players who will be on one of the 48 participating teams' rosters at the 2026 FIFA World Cup:
Matías Galarza (Paraguay)
Tim Ream (USA)
Miles Robinson (USA)
Max Arfsten (USA)
Steven Moreira (Cape Verde)
Herman Johansson (Sweden)
LAFC
Mathieu Choinière (Canada)
Stephen Eustáquio (Canada)
Jacob Shaffelburg (Canada)
Lionel Messi (Argentina)
Dayne St. Clair (Canada)
Michael Boxall (New Zealand)
Matt Turner (USA)
NYCFC
Matt Freese (USA)
Aiden O'Neill (Australia)
Kai Trewin (Australia)
Orlando City
Maxime Crépeau (Canada)
Braian Ojeda (Paraguay)
Marco Pašalić (Croatia)
Danley Jean Jacques (Haiti)
Olwethu Makhanya (South Africa)
Finn Surman (New Zealand)
CJ Dos Santos (Cape Verde)
Aníbal Godoy (Panama)
Cristian Roldan (USA)
Derrick Etienne Jr. (Haiti)
Richie Laryea (Canada)
Jonathan Osorio (Canada)
Sebastian Berhalter (USA)
Andrés Cubas (Paraguay)
Check out the ESPN FIFA World Cup hub page for the latest news, scores, stats, schedule, standings and more.