England vs. New Zealand: Kick-off time, how to watch, stats, team news

England kick their U.S. summer tour off with a penultimate pre-World Cup friendly vs New Zealand. Just as the two nations are locked together in a thrilling test cricket match, their footballing counterparts will look to use this fixture to get everything sorted before the World Cup kicks off.

Under Thomas Tuchel, England have been far better in competitive action than exhibition friendlies such as this one, but with the World Cup so close, Tuchel would most likely go as close to full pelt as he dares in this friendly (and the final warm up match vs. Costa Rica).

It's the first time England are facing New Zealand in 35 years. In fact, they've only played twice (both in June 1991, with England winning 2-0 and 1-0).

Here's everything you need to know about the match.

How to watch:

The match will be available on ITV1 in the UK and on Prime Video in the U.S. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date, kick-off time: Saturday, June 6, 9.00 p.m. BST (4.00 pm ET, 8.00 am Sunday NZ)

Venue: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Referee: TBA

VAR: TBA

Team News

ENGLAND

The Arsenal quartet of Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke have been given time off to recover after their long seasons ended only recently with the UEFA Champions League final defeat on May 31.

New Zealand

Ryan Thomas, M: leg injury, OUT

Joe Bell, M: leg injury, DOUBT

England are looking to go all the way at this summer's World Cup. JC Ruiz/PA Images via Getty Images

Talking Points

Will Tuchel continue to experiment?

Thomas Tuchel's friendly experiments (such as playing the now-excluded-from-squad Phil Foden as a false 9) are likely to be reduced as the World Cup proper approaches. With the Arsenal quartet missing, there is still room for minor tweaks such as the possibility of seeing Kobbie Mainoo and Elliot Anderson start in midfield together. Tuchel will be looking for his men to bounce back quickly from the 1-0 upset at the hands of Japan last time out and build some positive momentum ahead of the main tournament.

Meanwhile, there are chances still for more drastic experimentation as Rio Ngumoha, Alex Scott, Josh King, Ethan Nwaneri, and Jason Steele are all training with the group in Florida despite being left out of the World Cup squad. None of them are likely to start, though, given they have been taken more for training camp duties.

At the World Cup, of course, England will face Croatia, Ghana and Panama in Group L.

New Zealand have a point to prove

New Zealand will make just their third world cup appearance this summer, and their first since 2010 -- and they got here the direct route: after the 48-team expansion saw Oceania get a direct spot for the winners of that confederation's playoffs. In five OFC qualification matches, New Zealand were barely troubled, scoring 29 goals in five matches (three group matches, a semi and a final) but far tougher tests await.

They were already given a preview of that when they took on Haiti on June 2 in a pre-World Cup friendly and were soundly thrashed 4-0. Despite poor form across international friendlies recently (1W, 1D, 4L), they will take encouragement from their March win over Chile (4-1). Against England, a team ranked 81 places above them and one of the heavyweight favourites for the World Cup itself, New Zealand will want to prove they can hold their own better than they have shown against non-OFC teams so far.

At the World Cup, New Zealand will face Belgium, Iran and Egypt in Group G.