Man United's Bruno Fernandes targeting award double after PFA nomination

Open Extended Reactions

Bruno Fernandes is on course to seal a prestigious award double after being shortlisted for the 2026 PFA Player of the Year prize.

The Manchester United captain, who received the Footballer Writers' Association (FWA) Footballer of the Year award last month, is one of six nominees for the PFA award which is voted for by members of the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA).

He also snagged the Premier League's own Player of the Season award last week.

- Liverpool name Andoni Iraola head coach, replacing Arne Slot

- Man United CEO: Signing Premier League proven talent could be summer strategy again

- Man United's Amad nets late winner as Ivory Coast stun France

Fernandes, 31, set a new Premier League record of 21 assists in a season while helping United seal Champions League qualification with a third-place finish and the Portugal international will become the first Old Trafford player since Wayne Rooney in 2010 to win the PFA award if he tops the players' vote.

Title winners Arsenal have three nominations -- Declan Rice, David Raya and Gabriel Magalhães -- on the shortlist, with Manchester City pair Rayan Cherki and Erling Haaland rounding up the six.

Bruno Fernandes has had a stellar season at Manchester United. Carl Recine/Getty Images

Haaland is the only former winner on the shortlist -- the Norway striker won the award after helping City to treble glory in 2023.

The winner of the award will be announced at a ceremony at The Opera House, Manchester, on August 25.