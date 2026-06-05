Arsenal's Max Dowman shortlisted for PFA Young Player of the Year award despite sole PL start

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Arsenal teenager Max Dowman has been shortlisted to win the 2026 PFA Young Player of the Year award, despite starting just one Premier League game in his breakout season with the newly-crowned English champions.

Dowman, 16, is the youngest-ever nominee for the award -- voted for by members of the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) -- since its introduction in the 1973-74 season.

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The Gunners midfielder registered just 153 minutes for Mikel Arteta's team in the Premier League and was not used in the Champions League or domestic cup competitions -- but sprung to prominence with a goal in Arsenal's 2-0 win against Everton at the Emirates in March.

Manchester City forward Rayan Cherki, 22, is nominated for both the PFA Player of the Year and Young Player awards after an outstanding season at the Etihad following a summer move from French club Lyon.

Dowman came to prominence with his goal off the bench against Everton. Visionhaus/Getty Images

Cherki's City teammate Nico O'Reilly is also on the six player shortlist, alongside Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo, Bournemouth forward Junior Kroupi and Liverpool's 17-year-old winger Rio Ngumoha.

The recipient of the award, and successor to last year's winner Morgan Rogers, will be announced at a ceremony at The Opera House, Manchester, on August 25.