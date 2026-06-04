Japan ditches pre-World Cup training site ahead over poor pitch

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MONTERREY, Mexico -- Japan's national team has changed practice venues in Monterrey ahead of the World Cup after players encountered an uneven pitch marred by patches of dirt at their original training ground.

The Japanese delegation said it has switched from the facility for Liga MX club Tigres UANL -- site of Wednesday's practice -- to El Barrial, the training ground of Monterrey.

The delegation didn't specify why it moved. Training is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

Japan trained at Tigres' facilities on Wednesday. AP Photo/Jorge Mendoza

The venue mishap has gone viral on Mexican social media, sparking heavy criticism of UANL Tigres.

Japan opens its World Cup campaign against the Netherlands in Arlington, Texas, on June 14 and then faces Tunisia in Monterrey on June 20 before returning to Texas to play Sweden on June 25.

The Samurai Blue's official training camp for the World Cup will be in Nashville, Tennessee, where they will arrive on June 8.