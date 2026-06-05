Mexico earn dominant 5-1 victory in World Cup sendoff match

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Mexico closed out their World Cup preparations with a dominant 5-1 victory over Serbia on Thursday night, just one week before hosting the tournament's opening match at Estadio Azteca.

After falling behind 1-0 in the first half to a goal from Serbia's Petar Stanić, El Tri responded with goals from Johan Vásquez, Raúl Jiménez, and Luis Chávez, alongside two opposition own-goals to seal the one-sided result.

"We're heading into the World Cup in good shape, with high morale and a great spirit," Mexico coach Javier Aguirre said.

"We spent 20 or 22 months preparing, and I don't think choosing the players was easy, there were many setbacks along the way. But I think that beyond today's match, or rather the result, we are on the rise."

Held in front of a rowdy crowd at Toluca's Estadio Nemesio Díez, the win marks Mexico's sixth victory in eight matches this year, maintaining their unbeaten 6W-2D-0L record in 2026.

"We're starting on the right foot. I think we were the better side today, and that showed on the pitch. I believe we're capable of achieving great things at this World Cup," Mexico midfielder Brian Gutiérrez said after the match.

Mexico kicks off the tournament next Thursday against South Africa in the historic Estadio Azteca. Javier Aguirre's men will then face South Korea on June 18, before closing out the group stage against Czechia on June 24.