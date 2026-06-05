Transfer rumors, news: Man City could prioritize move for Tonali

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Could Manchester City switch their midfield target from Elliot Anderson to Sandro Tonali? Also, Liverpool begin talks over RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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TRENDING RUMORS

Newcastle's Sandro Tonali could be one of the names that could head to Manchester City next season. (Photo by Michael Driver/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

- Sandro Tonali is emerging as a "strong option" for Manchester City in midfield, if they can't secure a deal for Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson. That's according to transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, who claims that Arsenal are also showing interest in the Newcastle midfielder. It comes as Forest rejected City's opening offer for Anderson, with a transfer valuation set above the £100 million mark. It remains to be seen whether another move will be made, or whether the side will pivot to Tonali, who could be available this summer.

- Liverpool have formalized their interest in Yan Diomande by making contact with RB Leipzig over a possible deal for the winger, reports The Athletic. The 19-year-old forward has been linked with Liverpool for months as a potential Mohamed Salah replacement, though his availability has been unclear. RB Leipzig's reported stance is that no transfer is on the cards. Paris Saint-Germain have shown interest in the Ivory Coast international, who scored 13 goals and assisted 10 times in the past season, but Liverpool are said to be in a more advanced position to land Diomande.

- Bayern Munich have reached a full verbal agreement with left back Nathaniel Brown ahead of a potential summer transfer switch, reports Sky Germany. The 22-year-old has impressed at Eintracht Frankfurt, leading to links with a possible move to Arsenal and Manchester United. However, Bayern Munich are looking to seal a deal first, with club contact already underway. However, a transfer valuation in the range of £52 million is in place, which could prove to be a stumbling block to any deal.

- Liverpool are considering a transfer swoop for Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott in a potential reunion with manager Andoni Iraola. The Sun claims Liverpool are considering their options in midfield, with the 22-year-old attracting interest from several clubs. Manchester United and Tottenham have been touted as suitors, while Liverpool could now join the mix. Scott played 89 times for Iraola at Bournemouth, scoring six goals and assisting five. The midfielder has two years remaining under contract on the south coast, heading into the summer transfer window.

- Manchester United have shortlisted Everton winger Iliman Ndiaye as a potential option to bolster their attacking ranks, claims The Mirror. United are making other positions as a priority, especially in midfield, with Atalanta's Éderson set to join the club as the first deal of the summer. However, Ndiaye is viewed as a versatile forward who can add some quality. The 26-year-old has three years remaining on his deal at Everton, but has reportedly turned down new deal proposals during the recent campaign. Ndiaye scored six goals and assisted three in 32 Premier League appearances in the past season.

ESPN SOURCES

- Tottenham have had an opening offer for Jan Paul van Hecke rejected by Brighton & Hove Albion. Brighton value their center back at between £60 million-£70 million, while Chelsea are tracking the situation and Liverpool have also been credited with an interest in him. Read

- Manchester City have had their opening bid for Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson rejected. City have made the 23-year-old their top summer target and have formalized their interest with an official offer. The bid has been turned down by Forest, but City are expected to return with an improved financial package. Read

- Manchester United have agreed on a deal with Atalanta for midfielder Éderson. Atalanta have accepted an initial £35 million fee with another £4 million in potential performance-related add-ons for the 26-year-old. Read

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OTHER RUMORS

- Arsenal are pushing to seal a deal for Leicester City youngster Jeremy Monga. The 16-year-old winger is open to joining the Gunners, after the Foxes were relegated from the Championship to League One. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Koln winger Said El Mala, 19, has turned down a £43.3 million move to Brentford as other teams circle a possible move for the Germany youth international. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Premier League clubs Arsenal, Tottenham, and Aston Villa are tracking a move for Real Sociedad forward Ander Barrenetxea, 24, who has a release clause in his contract. (Ekrem Konur)

- Atlético Madrid are monitoring Leandro Trossard, who could leave Arsenal this summer. The versatile forward is also being tracked by Inter Milan, Newcastle, and Aston Villa. (Ekrem Konur)

- West Ham have told rival clubs that they will keep Jarrod Bowen, following links surrounding an exit for the club captain after their relegation to the Championship. (The Sun)

- Ajax are looking to sign Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen as the first signing for new manager Michel Sanchez. The 34-year-old has two years remaining on his deal with the Blaugrana and spent the second half of the season on loan at Girona. (Mundo Deportivo)

- Atlético Madrid want to avoid a battle to sign Marc Cucurella from Chelsea this summer. Rivals Barcelona and Manchester City have also been linked with the Spanish left back, who could leave Stamford Bridge in the coming months. (Mundo Deportivo)

- Chelsea have identified Bayer Leverkusen defender Alejandro Grimaldo, Eintracht Frankfurt ace Nathaniel Brown, and Juventus full-back Andrea Cambiaso as potential options to replace Marc Cucurella, if the defender leaves this summer. (TeamTalk)

- Liverpool are considering a move for Maxime Esteve, with the 24-year-old centre-back likely to leave Burnley following their relegation to the Championship. (TeamTalk)