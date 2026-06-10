Canada vs Bosnia & Herzegovina in FIFA World Cup 2026: Kick-off time, how to watch, stats, team news

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Canada's FIFA World Cup 2026 party begins on Friday afternoon in Toronto, as they host Bosnia & Herzegovina in their opening Group B game -- a pivotal clash for both sides' chances of making it through to the knockout stages.

Under coach Jesse Marsch, Canada have built on what John Herdman had previously laid the foundations for, with the highlight being their qualification for the last World Cup in Qatar. They ended up losing all of their three group games there, but certainly had their opportunities, particularly in the opening game against Belgium, to cause an upset or two.

However, there is a belief that they are a better team now, and one that has experience of being at a World Cup before. It is an experience that ought to serve them well. In their pre-World Cup friendlies, Canada beat Uzbekistan 2-0, before drawing 1-1 against the Republic of Ireland.

When the draw was made, this was the day Canada's fans would've been looking forward to, as it was potentially the day of Canada facing Italy in their opening match of a home World Cup. However, Bosnia & Herzegovina ensured those thoughts were shelved, when they beat the Azzurri on penalties in March to qualify for their second World Cup, after 2014. The Bosnians' pre-World Cup preparations haven't exactly been perfect -- they've drawn 0-0 against North Macedonia and 1-1 against Panama in their two pre-World Cup friendlies.

Only two Bosnian players remain in that squad from the ones that played in 2014 -- the now 40-year-old striker Edin Dzeko and experienced defender Sead Kolasinac. But this is a young squad that is set up superbly by coach Sergej Barbarez, and one that has already caused multiple upsets to even be here at this stage.

Here's everything you need to know about the match.

How to watch:

The match will be available on BBC One in the UK, Fox in the U.S., Zee5 in India and SBS in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date, kick-off time: Friday, June 12, 8.00 p.m. BST (3.00 p.m. ET, 12:30 a.m. IST, Saturday, 5:00 a.m. AEST, Saturday)

Venue: BMO Field, Toronto

Referee: Facundo Tello (Argentina)

VAR: Hernan Mastrangelo (Argentina)

Team News

Canada

The big pre-World Cup news for Canada is that centre-back Moïse Bombito, who plays for Nice in France, is not fit and is ruled out of the tournament. That's a big blow for them, as Bombito is perhaps their best defender. Attacking midfielder Marcelo Flores ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament after being named in the squad too, which is another big blow.

So, a lot will depend on the likes of Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David, and Tajon Buchanan, in Marsch's high-energy style.

Bosnia & Herzegovina

From the original squad that Bosnia & Herzegovina had announced for the tournament, reserve goalkeeper Osman Hadžikić had to withdraw due to an injury. His place in the squad has been taken by Mladen Jurkas. The squad is pretty much the same as the one that beat Italy in the qualifying playoffs, and revolves around the veteran Edin Džeko -- who is part of an exclusive club of players aged 40 and over taking part in this World Cup.

Talking Points

Canada need to make the most of home advantage

(Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

In Group B, this opening game for Canada is massive. They have games against group favourites Switzerland and underdogs Qatar to come after this, so if they are to qualify on their own terms, winning this one is imperative.

Canada have played 11 friendlies since losing on penalties to Guatemala in the quarterfinal of the CONCACAF Gold Cup last summer, and not lost any of them, winning six and drawing five of those 11 games.

So their preparations have been good, even if two important players in Bombito and Flores are ruled out of the tournament now. This is a tournament that has the potential to catapult Canadian football to newer heights, but for that, the team will have to progress through to the latter stages for that tournament. And for that, it's important that they start well, against a plucky Bosnian side which won't be easy to get past.

Bosnia & Herzegovina's counter-attacking style will test Canada

Srdjan Stevanovic - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Marsch has been flexible in his tactical style since taking over at Canada, but he largely still prefers a front-foot, aggressive style of play.

Given that, Bosnia & Herzegovina have the perfect materials to get one over Canada in this game. They are built on being solid and compact in defence, and then using their wide players to spring on fast counter-attacks, to then use Džeko's intelligence in the box to create chances for themselves. Esmir Bajraktarevic and Kerim Alajbegovic were both impressive in the win in the qualifying playoffs against Italy, while the defence, built on the experience of Kolasinac and the guile of young Tarik Muharemovic stood firm in the face of two tough challenges against Wales and Italy, which helped them qualify for this tournament.

Like Canada, Bosnia & Herzegovina know they won't be favourites heading into that game against Switzerland in this group, while both would be expected to beat Qatar, so this game is massive, and in the way they play, Bosnia & Herzegovina perhaps have just what it takes to spoil the co-hosts' party on the opening day of Canada's tournament.