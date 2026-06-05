67 Celtic fan groups oppose Robbie Keane appointment over Maccabi Tel Aviv links

Dozens of Celtic supporters clubs have put their name to a statement opposing the potential appointment of Robbie Keane as manager over his previous role with Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Keane is among the favourites to take charge amid reports he is involved in ongoing talks with principal shareholder Dermot Desmond.

The Republic of Ireland record goalscorer enjoyed a prolific loan spell at Celtic Park in 2010 and has won league titles in Israel and Hungary as a manager.

However, his decision to stay in Israel after the conflict in Gaza began sparked criticism in Ireland and has turned a section of the Celtic support against him.

Graffiti and banners opposing the prospect of Keane becoming manager have appeared outside Celtic Park in recent days and a statement emerged online from a group calling itself Celtic Fans for the Liberation of Palestine.

Robbie Keane's time in Israel has sparked controversy amongst Celtic supporters. JACK GUEZ / AFP) (Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images

Now the North Curve Celtic account on X has published a list of 67 groups that have apparently endorsed the statement.

The list includes the Green Brigade and Bhoys Celtic ultras plus several podcasts including the Cynic and eTims, and long-established groups including Glasgow University Celtic Supporters Club (CSC) and Craigneuk Tommy Gemmell CSC.

The statement outlines the opposition, and adds: "Celtic supporters have a long and proud history of solidarity with the Palestinian people.

"For us, Robbie Keane's decision to manage Maccabi Tel Aviv during the genocide in Gaza is impossible to ignore.

"To choose to manage a club in Israel while, less than 40 miles away, the same country was using indiscriminate weapons of mass murder against defenceless people is unconscionable.

"Celtic was founded by a community shaped by the legacy of genocide, displacement and famine. Our club's roots lie in solidarity with those who suffered injustice and oppression. We cannot forget where we came from, nor turn our backs on those facing genocide today.

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"At a time when Celtic requires unity and collective purpose, this appointment would be deeply divisive among the support. It would also represent a predictable and uninspiring choice at a moment when greater ambition is needed.

"We urge the Celtic board to listen to supporters' concerns and reconsider this appointment."

Keane was appointed by Maccabi in June 2023, several months before the Hamas-led attacks on October 7 sparked Israel's bombardment of Gaza, which led to the deaths of more than 70,000 people.

The 45-year-old guided Maccabi to the league and cup double before resigning in the summer of 2024.

The Irishman later explained that he had stayed for the full campaign partly because of his responsibilities to staff he had taken with him to Israel.

"I have a duty of care," he said. "My analyst, for example, was at Middlesbrough for 12 years. For him to come with me to Israel and then for me to just walk away, leaving him and his family.

"So I made the decision to stay until the end of the season and to walk away from a big contract -- another year, possibly two more years. We made that decision as a group, as staff."