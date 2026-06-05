Knicks star Josh Hart trolls Arsenal: 'London is blue, never red'

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New York Knicks star and Chelsea fan Josh Hart took aim at Arsenal during an NBA Finals news conference, declaring "London is blue, never red."

Hart was looking ahead to Knicks' second game against San Antonio Spurs in the finals and took the opportunity to troll Arsenal when spotting a reporter wearing a Gunners top.

"Arsenal's not humble because have you ever won a Champions League? How long have [Arsenal] been around? They've never won that? Okay," Hart said while laughing.

Josh Hart is a die-hard Chelsea supporter Getty

The Knicks guard rounded off with a big statement before getting up from his seat and leaving the room.

"London is blue, never red, up the Chels," he added.

Hart is an avid Chelsea supporter, regularly sharing his affinity to the club on social media and has attended a number of games at Stamford Bridge.

Ahead of the Champions League final, when Mikel Arteta's side fell to a 4-3 defeat on penalties against holders Paris Saint-Germain in their first European final in 20 years, Hart did not shy away from sharing his allegiances.

"You couldn't teach the the type of Hate Watch I'm on today," Hart shared in a post on X ahead of the final.