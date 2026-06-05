FIFA announces national anthems to involve all 26 players at World Cup

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FIFA has announced that all 26 members of each squad at the 2026 World Cup will be on the pitch for the national anthems.

In all previous international football, it has been only the starting XI who have been on the pitch for the anthems, with the substitutes lining up on the sideline alongside the manager and coaching staff.

But at this summer's showpiece event in the United States, Canada and Mexico, which gets underway on June 11 at the Estadio Azteca, that will all change.

Players will now stand around the centre circle, as opposed to facing the stands, with the 15 non-starting players joining their teammates on either side of the centre circle.

The national anthems at the World Cup will now include all 26 players in the squad. Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Gianni Infantino, the FIFA president, said in a statement: "As the FIFA World Cup grows, we continue to innovate the way the game is experienced.

"Having all players and referees face each other in the centre circle during the national anthems will create a moment of unity, pride and emotion that truly belongs to the teams and to everyone.

"The FIFA World Cup is about every player and every fan, and this new pre-match ceremony reflects that."

This is not the first new innovation taking place at this World Cup, with FIFA announcing a Super Bowl-style half-time show during the World Cup final, which will include the likes of Madonna and Shakira.

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While, in the biggest ever World Cup, with 48 teams taking part over 104 matches, we will also see three different opening ceremonies, one in each of the hosting countries.

Shakira will be joined by Burna Boy in Mexico ahead of their clash with South Africa on June 11, a repeat of the opening match of the 2010 World Cup. Michael Buble and Alanis Morissette headline proceedings in Toronto as Canada face Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 12, while Katy Perry will be joined by Future in Los Angeles for the U.S.'s opener against Paraguay later that day.

There will also be significant changes made on the field, with VAR set to check for corners and second yellow cards, while there will be time limits on goal kicks and throw-ins as well as a three-minute drinks break in each half.