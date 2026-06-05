Man City chairman 'wants to' talk about 115 charges against club, but not until ruling

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Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak has things he "wants to say" about the club's legal fight with the Premier League, but insists it will have to wait until a verdict is delivered.

The Premier League announced 115 charges against City in relation to alleged breaches of financial rules in Feb. 2023.

The independent hearing ended in Dec. 2024, but after more than 18 months there is still no resolution.

"Let me be as consistent as I've always been -- until we have a ruling, I can't say much," Khaldoon said in his end-of-season interview.

"Once we have a ruling, believe me, I'll say everything I've wanted to say for the last three years."

Khaldoon Al-Mubarak is eager to break his silence over the 115 charges that loom over Man City. James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

City have repeatedly protested their innocence, but should they be found guilty the club face the prospect of a heavy punishment which could include expulsion from the Premier League.

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Khaldoon, however, insists owner Sheikh Mansour is committed to City and has "no intention" of walking away.

"There's no intention to sell," Khaldoon said.

"There's only intention to keep growing this because the view here is this will only grow and this is a beautiful business to own.

"It's football and it's entertainment. And in the world we're in today, while the world changes and people's attention goes to different things, sport stays. And football within sports is the pinnacle.

"And Manchester City and this Group within the football world is a pinnacle. And these sorts of jewels, you don't sell."