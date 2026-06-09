Marco Silva announced as Jose Mourinho replacement at Benfica

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Marco Silva becomes Benfica's new manager. Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Former Fulham manager Marco Silva has officially been announced as the replacement for Jose Mourinho at Benfica.

The Portuguese club confirmed on Tuesday that it had reached an agreement with Silva on a two-year deal, with the option of a further year.

Mourinho is set to return to Real Madrid for the second time having been sacked at Los Blancos in 2013, after Florentino Pérez won the election at the Santiago Bernabéu on June 7.

Silva was at Fulham for five years, taking the club from the Championship into the Premier League in his first season, before seeing them comfortably sit mid-table in each of his four seasons in the top flight.

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Fulham wanted Silva to stay at Craven Cottage and did offer him a new contract but the Portuguese opted to return to his homeland after spending a decade in England with Hull, Everton, Watford and Fulham.

He takes charge of a Benfica side who finished third in the Primeira Liga last season, despite going unbeaten, ending eight points behind winners Porto and two behind Sporting CP.