Lewis Hamilton to support England and Brazil at World Cup

Open Extended Reactions

Lewis Hamilton, prior to being granted honorary citizenship, has always followed Brazil at major tournaments. Zak Mauger/LAT Images

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton has said that he will be supporting both England and Brazil ahead of the World Cup this summer.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix, Hamilton explained his decision.

"Growing up in England I used to love watching Brazil play," Hamilton said. "Honestly, Brazil's always been my favourite team."

Hamilton, born and raised in Britain, was made an honorary Brazilian citizen back in Nov. 2022, to celebrate his deep affinity with the country. His lifelong appreciation for the late Brazilian racing legend and three-time World Champion Ayrton Senna, and his passionate advocacy for diversity and human rights were also part of the decision.

He went on to discuss his admiration for the Brazilian colours, their culture, and the excitement of witnessing the world-class quality of the team as a young boy: "They were so cool," Hamilton said.

"For me, it's [Brazil] tied with England."

At the Brazilian Grand Prix in 2011, Hamilton wore a specially-designed Senna tribute helmet.

- Hamilton's private jet ride with Rosberg's dad inspired Monaco move

- Ferrari's best chance for a 2026 win? Driver's eyeing Monaco GP glory

- Predicting every game of the 2026 World Cup

And at the Canadian Grand Prix back in 2017, he was presented with a highly authentic, race-worn helmet belonging to Senna himself, as a congratulations from the late driver's family after equaling his tally of 65 career Formula One pole positions.

He's always shown a great deal of respect for the country as a whole: "I just appreciate where they come from, many of the players come from the streets where they play with no shoes."

He added: "There's something quite special about Brazilian culture."