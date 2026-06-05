Neymar at the World Cup: History, results, stats

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Brazil has had its share of spectacular performers on the pitch over the years. Players such as Romário, Ronaldo, Ronaldinho and Pelé have led the nation to the top of the FIFA World Cup success hierarchy. Brazil's collection of five World Cup titles (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002) is more than that of any other nation, and the Brazilians are the only team that has qualified for and participated in all 23 World Cup tournaments (including the 2026 edition).

Neymar is another name on the laundry list of all-time premier Brazilian soccer stars. His athleticism and dazzling footwork have made him an undeniable draw since he won the South American Footballer of the Year award with Santos in 2011 at just 19 years old.

Unlike his aforementioned countrymen, Neymar has yet to lead Brazil to victory in a World Cup final. However, that could change in 2026. Here is a look at Neymar's career at the FIFA World Cup.

Tournaments : Four (2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026)

Appearances : 13

Minutes : 1,187

Goals : Eight

Assists: Four

2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil

Five appearances (missed two matches due to injury)

Four goals, one assist

Bronze Boot winner

Brazil reached the semifinals

2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia

Five appearances

Two goals, two assists

Brazil reached the quarterfinals

2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Three appearances (missed two matches due to injury)

Two goals, one assist

Brazil reached the quarterfinals

Check out the ESPN FIFA World Cup hub page for the latest news, scores, stats, schedule, standings and more.