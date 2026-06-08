Group B at the 2026 World Cup: Teams, records, stats to know

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The 2026 World Cup group stage is divided into 12 groups of four teams each.

Here are key facts about 2026's Group B in the World Cup.

Group B

Canada (CAN)

Nicknames(s) : Les Rogues (The Reds)

FIFA World Ranking : 30th

Appearances : Three (1986, 2022, 2026)

Active Consecutive Appearances : Two (2022, 2026)

Best Finish : Group Stage (2x - 1986, 2022)

Record (W-D-L) : 0-0-6

Top Scorer : Alphonso Davies - 1

Top Scorer in Single Tournament : Alphonso Davies (2022) - 1

Oldest Scorer : Alphonso Davies - 22 years and 25 days (2022 vs. Croatia)

Youngest Scorer : Alphonso Davies - 22 years and 25 days (2022 vs. Croatia)

Fact: Canada has zero wins in their six World Cup matches. No other team has played more World Cup matches with a 100% losing record (El Salvador is tied with six).

Qatar (QAT)

Nicknames(s) : Al-Annabi (The Maroons)

FIFA World Ranking : 55th

Appearances : Two (2022, 2026)

Active Consecutive Appearances : Two (2022, 2026)

Best Finish : Group Stage

Record (W-D-L) : 0-0-3

Top Scorer : Mohammed Muntari - 1

Top Scorer in Single Tournament : Mohammed Muntari - 1 (2022)

Oldest Scorer : Mohammed Muntari - 28 years and 340 days (2022 vs. Senegal)

Youngest Scorer : Mohammed Muntari - 28 yeaars and 340 days (2022 vs. Senegal)

Fact: In the 2022 World Cup, Qatar scored the fewest goals by a host nation (1), had the worst goal difference (-6) and became the second host to be eliminated in the Group Stage (South Africa 2010).

Switzerland (SUI)

Nicknames(s) : Nati (National Team)

FIFA World Ranking : 19th

Appearances : 13 (1934, 1938, 1950, 1954, 1962, 1966, 1994, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026)

Active Consecutive Appearances : 6 (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026)

Best Finish: Quarterfinals (3x - 1934, 1938, 1954)

Record (W-D-L) : 14-8-19

Top Scorer : Sepp Hugi - 6

Top Scorer in Single Tournament : Sepp Hugi (1954) - 6

Oldest Scorer : Georges Bregy - 36 years and 152 days (1994 vs. USA)

Youngest Scorer : Fredy Bickel - 20 years and 28 days (1938 vs. Germany)

Fact: Switzerland took part in the FIFA men's World Cup match with the most goals scored (12) - a 7-5 defeat to Austria in 1954.

Bosnia and Herzegovina (BIH)

Nicknames(s) : Zmajevi (The Dragons)

FIFA World Ranking : 65th

Appearances : 2 (2014, 2026)

Active Consecutive Appearances : 1 (2026)

Best Finish : Group Stage (2014)

Record (W-D-L) : 1-0-2

Top Scorer : Avdija Vrsajevic, Edin Dzeko, Miralem Pjanic, Vedad Ibisevic (1)

Top Scorer in Single Tournament : Avdija Vrsajevic, Edin Dzeko, Miralem Pjanic, Vedad Ibisevic (2014) - 1

Oldest Scorer : Vedad Ibisevic - 29 years and 313 days (2014 vs. Argentina)

Youngest Scorer : Miralem Pjanic - 24 years and 84 days (2014 vs. Iran)

Fact: Bosnia and Herzegovina qualified for the 2026 World Cup by beating four-time champions Italy in a penalty shootout in the UEFA playoff finals.

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