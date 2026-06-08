          Group B at the 2026 World Cup: Teams, records, stats to know

          Canada is among teams featured in Group B. AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File
          • ESPN
          Jun 8, 2026, 12:52 PM

          The 2026 World Cup group stage is divided into 12 groups of four teams each.

          Here are key facts about 2026's Group B in the World Cup.

          Group B

          Canada (CAN)

          • Nicknames(s): Les Rogues (The Reds)

          • FIFA World Ranking: 30th

          • Appearances: Three (1986, 2022, 2026)

          • Active Consecutive Appearances: Two (2022, 2026)

          • Best Finish: Group Stage (2x - 1986, 2022)

          • Record (W-D-L): 0-0-6

          • Top Scorer: Alphonso Davies - 1

          • Top Scorer in Single Tournament: Alphonso Davies (2022) - 1

          • Oldest Scorer: Alphonso Davies - 22 years and 25 days (2022 vs. Croatia)

          • Youngest Scorer: Alphonso Davies - 22 years and 25 days (2022 vs. Croatia)

          • Fact: Canada has zero wins in their six World Cup matches. No other team has played more World Cup matches with a 100% losing record (El Salvador is tied with six).

          Qatar (QAT)

          • Nicknames(s): Al-Annabi (The Maroons)

          • FIFA World Ranking: 55th

          • Appearances: Two (2022, 2026)

          • Active Consecutive Appearances: Two (2022, 2026)

          • Best Finish: Group Stage

          • Record (W-D-L): 0-0-3

          • Top Scorer: Mohammed Muntari - 1

          • Top Scorer in Single Tournament: Mohammed Muntari - 1 (2022)

          • Oldest Scorer: Mohammed Muntari - 28 years and 340 days (2022 vs. Senegal)

          • Youngest Scorer: Mohammed Muntari - 28 yeaars and 340 days (2022 vs. Senegal)

          • Fact: In the 2022 World Cup, Qatar scored the fewest goals by a host nation (1), had the worst goal difference (-6) and became the second host to be eliminated in the Group Stage (South Africa 2010).

          Switzerland (SUI)

          • Nicknames(s): Nati (National Team)

          • FIFA World Ranking: 19th

          • Appearances: 13 (1934, 1938, 1950, 1954, 1962, 1966, 1994, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026)

          • Active Consecutive Appearances: 6 (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026)

          • Best Finish: Quarterfinals (3x - 1934, 1938, 1954)

          • Record (W-D-L): 14-8-19

          • Top Scorer: Sepp Hugi - 6

          • Top Scorer in Single Tournament: Sepp Hugi (1954) - 6

          • Oldest Scorer: Georges Bregy - 36 years and 152 days (1994 vs. USA)

          • Youngest Scorer: Fredy Bickel - 20 years and 28 days (1938 vs. Germany)

          • Fact: Switzerland took part in the FIFA men's World Cup match with the most goals scored (12) - a 7-5 defeat to Austria in 1954.

          Bosnia and Herzegovina (BIH)

          • Nicknames(s): Zmajevi (The Dragons)

          • FIFA World Ranking: 65th

          • Appearances: 2 (2014, 2026)

          • Active Consecutive Appearances: 1 (2026)

          • Best Finish: Group Stage (2014)

          • Record (W-D-L): 1-0-2

          • Top Scorer: Avdija Vrsajevic, Edin Dzeko, Miralem Pjanic, Vedad Ibisevic (1)

          • Top Scorer in Single Tournament: Avdija Vrsajevic, Edin Dzeko, Miralem Pjanic, Vedad Ibisevic (2014) - 1

          • Oldest Scorer: Vedad Ibisevic - 29 years and 313 days (2014 vs. Argentina)

          • Youngest Scorer: Miralem Pjanic - 24 years and 84 days (2014 vs. Iran)

          • Fact: Bosnia and Herzegovina qualified for the 2026 World Cup by beating four-time champions Italy in a penalty shootout in the UEFA playoff finals.

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