Group B at the 2026 World Cup: Teams, records, stats to know

The 2026 World Cup group stage is divided into 12 groups of four teams each.
Here are key facts about 2026's Group B in the World Cup.
Group B
Canada (CAN)
Nicknames(s): Les Rogues (The Reds)
FIFA World Ranking: 30th
Appearances: Three (1986, 2022, 2026)
Active Consecutive Appearances: Two (2022, 2026)
Best Finish: Group Stage (2x - 1986, 2022)
Record (W-D-L): 0-0-6
Top Scorer: Alphonso Davies - 1
Top Scorer in Single Tournament: Alphonso Davies (2022) - 1
Oldest Scorer: Alphonso Davies - 22 years and 25 days (2022 vs. Croatia)
Youngest Scorer: Alphonso Davies - 22 years and 25 days (2022 vs. Croatia)
Fact: Canada has zero wins in their six World Cup matches. No other team has played more World Cup matches with a 100% losing record (El Salvador is tied with six).
Qatar (QAT)
Nicknames(s): Al-Annabi (The Maroons)
FIFA World Ranking: 55th
Appearances: Two (2022, 2026)
Active Consecutive Appearances: Two (2022, 2026)
Best Finish: Group Stage
Record (W-D-L): 0-0-3
Top Scorer: Mohammed Muntari - 1
Top Scorer in Single Tournament: Mohammed Muntari - 1 (2022)
Oldest Scorer: Mohammed Muntari - 28 years and 340 days (2022 vs. Senegal)
Youngest Scorer: Mohammed Muntari - 28 yeaars and 340 days (2022 vs. Senegal)
Fact: In the 2022 World Cup, Qatar scored the fewest goals by a host nation (1), had the worst goal difference (-6) and became the second host to be eliminated in the Group Stage (South Africa 2010).
Switzerland (SUI)
Nicknames(s): Nati (National Team)
FIFA World Ranking: 19th
Appearances: 13 (1934, 1938, 1950, 1954, 1962, 1966, 1994, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026)
Active Consecutive Appearances: 6 (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026)
Best Finish: Quarterfinals (3x - 1934, 1938, 1954)
Record (W-D-L): 14-8-19
Top Scorer: Sepp Hugi - 6
Top Scorer in Single Tournament: Sepp Hugi (1954) - 6
Oldest Scorer: Georges Bregy - 36 years and 152 days (1994 vs. USA)
Youngest Scorer: Fredy Bickel - 20 years and 28 days (1938 vs. Germany)
Fact: Switzerland took part in the FIFA men's World Cup match with the most goals scored (12) - a 7-5 defeat to Austria in 1954.
Bosnia and Herzegovina (BIH)
Nicknames(s): Zmajevi (The Dragons)
FIFA World Ranking: 65th
Appearances: 2 (2014, 2026)
Active Consecutive Appearances: 1 (2026)
Best Finish: Group Stage (2014)
Record (W-D-L): 1-0-2
Top Scorer: Avdija Vrsajevic, Edin Dzeko, Miralem Pjanic, Vedad Ibisevic (1)
Top Scorer in Single Tournament: Avdija Vrsajevic, Edin Dzeko, Miralem Pjanic, Vedad Ibisevic (2014) - 1
Oldest Scorer: Vedad Ibisevic - 29 years and 313 days (2014 vs. Argentina)
Youngest Scorer: Miralem Pjanic - 24 years and 84 days (2014 vs. Iran)
Fact: Bosnia and Herzegovina qualified for the 2026 World Cup by beating four-time champions Italy in a penalty shootout in the UEFA playoff finals.
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