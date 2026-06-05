Ex-Spurs boss Thomas Frank has had 'opportunities,' but won't 'rush' into next role

Olley: Tottenham have to go 'all-in' to back De Zerbi in transfer window (2:46)

Open Extended Reactions

Former Tottenham Hotspur head coach Thomas Frank has said he does not want to "rush" into his next role despite having "conversations and opportunities" presented to him since leaving north London.

Frank was sacked by Spurs after eight months in February, leaving the side in 16th in the Premier League at the time.

The club appointed Igor Tudor as his successor, a decision that brought no respite to Spurs' league slide. Roberto de Zerbi then took the job in April, and dragged Spurs to safety on the final day.

And in a statement released on his behalf by the League Managers' Association, Frank spoke of his potential return to management and initial Spurs exit.

"I wanted to take a moment to thank everyone who has reached out over the past few months. Your support and encouragement have been greatly appreciated," Frank's statement read.

Thomas Frank left Spurs in the midst of a relegation battle in February. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

"Leaving Tottenham has given me the chance to step back and reflect on my journey so far.

"From the outside, it may have looked like a time of many challenges at Tottenham when results were not what we wanted. From within, however, it becomes clear why the club is so special -- full of talented people who work tirelessly every day. I have no doubt Tottenham has a bright future.

"There have been conversations and opportunities since leaving Spurs, but I have decided not to rush into the next role. For me, this summer is not the right time to go back into management.

"When the time is right, I will look forward to my return as a manager, ready to embrace the job with great energy and dedication."

- Robertson joins Tottenham on free transfer after leaving Liverpool

- Tottenham majority owner 'wholly committed' to 'rebuilding' the club

- PL players out of contract: Who could leave your team on a free?

Frank will be travelling to the World Cup later this summer as a pundit, notably for the BBC.

"Football remains a huge part of who I am, and I have chosen to use this time productively. Over the coming months, besides spending time with family and friends, I will continue studying, observing and learning from other leaders both within sport and beyond it," he said.

"I am also looking forward to covering the World Cup for Danish television and the BBC, as well as experiencing the Tour de France.

"Time away from the touchline is allowing me to broaden my perspective and gather insights that I look forward to bringing into my next challenge."