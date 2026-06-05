Barcelona's Lamine Yamal named LaLiga Player of the Season

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Lamine Yamal beat Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappé to be named LaLiga's Player of the Season on Friday after helping Barcelona claim a second successive league title.

Yamal, 18, scored 16 goals and provided 12 assists as Barça cruised to their 29th Spanish championship, finishing the campaign with 94 points, eight more than second-placed Madrid.

Mallorca's Vedat Muriqi, Real Betis' Pablo Fornals and Villarreal's Nicolas Pépé were also in the running alongside Yamal and Mbappé, but the Barça teenager claimed the award after a vote among fans, club captains and a panel of experts.

Lamine Yamal has been named LaLiga Player of the Season. Getty

It is the first time Yamal has won the prize, which was won by Barça teammate Raphinha last season.

Yamal's numbers may have been even better had he not missed several games throughout the season due to groin and hamstring injuries.

In total, he amassed 28 appearances, missing the final six league matches of the campaign with a hamstring problem picked up in the 1-0 win against Celta Vigo at the end of April.

However, he has been named in Spain's squad for the World Cup -- despite fearing he could miss the tournament -- and La Roja coach Luis de la Fuente says he could be fit for the June 15 opener against Cape Verde.

Mbappé missed out on the award despite ending the year as LaLiga's top scorer with 25 goals, just ahead of another player shortlisted for the prize, Mallorca's Muriqi, who netted 23 goals but could not prevent his team getting relegated.

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Villarreal's Pepê and Betis' Fornals were both also in the running to be named the league's best player after helping their respective teams qualify for the Champions League next season.

Elsewhere, Barça's Hansi Flick was named as Coach of the Season, while Levante's Carlos Espí was named as Young Player of the Season after netting 11 goals -- including 10 in the last 13 games to help his side avoid relegation.

Finally, Madrid's Arda Güler's strike from the halfway line against Elche was awarded Goal of the Season and Barça goalkeeper Joan García received Save of the Season for his incredible stop from former Espanyol teammate Pere Milla.