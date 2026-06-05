Brazil coach Ancelotti confirms Neymar to have MRI Monday

Open Extended Reactions

Neymar will have an MRI scan on Monday to evaluate his right calf injury as part of his race to be fit for the World Cup, Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.

The Santos forward has not trained with the Brazil squad as he is sidelined with a grade 2 muscle strain.

"I think his situation is quite clear," Ancelotti said of Neymar in Friday's news conference.

"He's doing a great job on his own. After the weekend, he'll have an MRI scan and then, if everything goes well, he can train with the squad next week."

Neymar, 34, did not travel with the squad to Cleveland for Saturday's warm-up friendly against Egypt and instead remained at the team's training base in New Jersey to continue treatment.

He was injured in Santos' defeat to Coritiba on May 17, one day before Ancelotti announced Brazil's World Cup squad.

Santos had diagnosed Neymar with an edema causing swelling in his calf, but tests carried out by Brazil's medical staff on May 28 revealed a muscular problem that would need at least two weeks to heal.

Neymar, who is Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 79 goals and has played in three World Cups, has not featured for the national team since suffering an ACL tear in October 2023 while on international duty.

He has struggled with injuries since.

Brazil begin their World Cup campaign against Morocco in New Jersey on June 13 and also have Group C games against Haiti and Scotland on June 19 and June 24.