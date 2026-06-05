Keir Starmer on World Cup reusable bottle ban: 'It's about making money'

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Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer says FIFA's decision to stop fans bringing refillable water bottles into World Cup stadiums is "wrong" and was "about making money."

FIFA's code of conduct for ticket holders had previously permitted an empty, transparent, reusable bottle of up to one litre capacity to be brought in, but as first reported by The Athletic, an update to ticket holders on June 2 confirmed reusable bottles were no longer permitted.

The move has already been criticised by fan groups and scientific experts, who were already concerned about the impact of extreme heat on the welfare of spectators before the water bottle ban.

FIFA says the ban's purpose is to "prevent risk and injury to players and attendees" but Starmer told LBC: "It's just wrong. And I can't help but think that it's about making money.

Keir Starmer has criticised FIFA's policy. (Photo by Alastair Grant - WPA Pool / Getty Images)

"So you can't bring plastic bottles in but you can buy a bottle of water when you get in the crowd? And then it'll be expensive. The tickets themselves cost a fortune, far too expensive in my view.

"So the ticket sales are too high. And this is the wrong policy."

Starmer was asked whether he would contact FIFA, and replied: "Well, I would call on FIFA to just look again at this.

"Think about it. Think of the fans. They are football fans from all sorts of backgrounds across our country, across the world. They're already spending a fortune getting there. They've got to pay a lot for tickets, too much in my book.

"Don't impose further costs on them. So I'd say [to] FIFA, look again."

A FIFA spokesperson said about the water bottle ban on Thursday: "FIFA is committed to protecting the health and safety of all players, referees, fans, volunteers and staff.

"FIFA made the decision to prohibit bottles to prevent risk and injury to players and attendees.

"Outside bottles are already prohibited at several of these venues for safety considerations and FIFA is applying this consideration across its tournament stadiums.

"FIFA works closely with each host city committee and local authorities on heat mitigation factors for fans travelling to the stadium, which can include resources such as misting stations, fans, hydration stations, cooling tents and more around the stadium footprint.

"Inside the stadium footprint, pricing for water bottles for the FIFA World Cup 2026 will remain consistent with other events held at each stadium."

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Fans attending last summer's Club World Cup in the United States had been permitted to bring empty bottles in with them. Water was also on sale at Club World Cup stadia, at prices between £3 ($4) and £4.50 ($6).

The Free Lions England fan embassy criticised the decision, posting on X: "What next? Sun cream banned and fans forced to buy it in stadiums?

"Naturally, the immediate thought from supporters is this is just the latest money-grab. For how hot the stadiums will be, many in open air, just let fans bring a bottle if they want to.

"We hope the water fountains in stadiums will still be free, hopefully you aren't charged in the queue!"