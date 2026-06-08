Group C at the 2026 World Cup: Teams, records, stats to know

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The 2026 World Cup group stage is divided into 12 groups of four teams each.

Here are key facts about 2026's Group C in the World Cup.

Group C

Brazil (BRA)

Nicknames(s) : Seleçao (The Selection)

FIFA World Ranking : 6th

Appearances : 23 (1930, 1934, 1938, 1950, 1954, 1958, 1962, 1966, 1970, 1974, 1978, 1982, 1986, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026)

Active Consecutive Appearances : 23 (1930, 1934, 1938, 1950, 1954, 1958, 1962, 1966, 1970, 1974, 1978, 1982, 1986, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026)

Best Finis h: Champion (5x - 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)

Record (W-D-L) : 76-19-19

Top Scorer : Ronaldo - 15

Top Scorer in Single Tournament : Ademir (1950) and Ronaldo (2002) - 8

Oldest Scorer : Bebeto - 34y-137d (1998 vs Denmark)

Youngest Scorer : Pelé - 17y-239d (1958 vs Wales)

Fact: Brazil has the most titles (5), appearances (23), games played (114), wins (76), goals (237), and ejections (11) of any team in the history of the World Cup.

Morocco (MAR)

Nicknames(s) : "Usood Al-Atlas" (The Atlas Lions)

FIFA World Ranking : 8th

Appearances : 7 (1970, 1986, 1994, 1998, 2018, 2022, 2026)

Active Consecutive Appearances : 3 (2018, 2022, 2026)

Best Finish : Fourth Place (2022)

Record (W-D-L) : 5-7-11

Top Scorer : Youssef En-Nesyri - 3

Top Scorer in Single Tournament : Abdelrazzak Khairi (1986), Abdeljalil Hadda (1998), Salaheddine Bassir (1998), Youssef En-Nesyri (2022) - All with 2

Oldest Scorer : Romain Saïss - 32y-246d (2022 vs Belgium)

Youngest Scorer : Youssef En-Nesyri - 21y-24d (2018 vs Spain)

Fact: In 2022, Morocco became the first African team to reach the World Cup semifinals.

Haiti (HAI)

Nicknames(s) : "Les Grenadiers" (The Soldiers)

FIFA World Ranking : 83rd

Appearances : 2 (1974, 2026)

Active Consecutive Appearances : 1 (2026)

Best Finish : Group Stage (1974)

Record (W-D-L) : 0-0-3

Top Scorer : Emmanuel Sanon (2)

Top Scorer in Single Tournament : Emmanuel Sanon - 2 (1974)

Oldest Scorer : Emmanuel Sanon - 22y-363d (1974 vs Argentina)

Youngest Scorer : Emmanuel Sanon - 22y-355d (1974 vs Italy)

Fact: Haiti is one of 5 Caribbean nations to ever qualify for a World Cup, along with Cuba (1938), Jamaica (1998), Trinidad & Tobago (2006) and Curaçao (2026). Haiti is the only Caribbean country to qualify for 2 World Cups.

Scotland (SCO)

Nicknames(s) : The Tartan Army

FIFA World Ranking : 43rd

Appearances : 9 (1954, 1958, 1974, 1978, 1982, 1986, 1990, 1998, 2026)

Active Consecutive Appearances : 1 (2026)

Best Finish : Group Stage

Record (W-D-L) : 4-7-12

Top Scorer : Joe Jordan - 4

Top Scorer in Single Tournament : Joe Jordan (1974), Archie Gemmill (1978), John Wark (1982) - 2

Oldest Scorer : Kenny Dalglish - 31y-103d (1982 vs New Zealand)

Youngest Scorer : Joe Jordan - 22y-181d (1974 vs Zaire)

Fact: Heading into 2026, Scotland qualified for 8 World Cups and never advanced past the First Round. That is the most WC appearances for a country without ever advancing.

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