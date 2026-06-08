          Group C at the 2026 World Cup: Teams, records, stats to know

          Brazil is among teams featured in Group C. AP Photo/Bruna Prado
          • ESPN
          Jun 8, 2026, 06:36 PM

          The 2026 World Cup group stage is divided into 12 groups of four teams each.

          Here are key facts about 2026's Group C in the World Cup.

          Group C

          Brazil (BRA)

          • Nicknames(s): Seleçao (The Selection)

          • FIFA World Ranking: 6th

          • Appearances: 23 (1930, 1934, 1938, 1950, 1954, 1958, 1962, 1966, 1970, 1974, 1978, 1982, 1986, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026)

          • Active Consecutive Appearances: 23 (1930, 1934, 1938, 1950, 1954, 1958, 1962, 1966, 1970, 1974, 1978, 1982, 1986, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026)

          • Best Finish: Champion (5x - 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)

          • Record (W-D-L): 76-19-19

          • Top Scorer: Ronaldo - 15

          • Top Scorer in Single Tournament: Ademir (1950) and Ronaldo (2002) - 8

          • Oldest Scorer: Bebeto - 34y-137d (1998 vs Denmark)

          • Youngest Scorer: Pelé - 17y-239d (1958 vs Wales)

          • Fact: Brazil has the most titles (5), appearances (23), games played (114), wins (76), goals (237), and ejections (11) of any team in the history of the World Cup.

          Morocco (MAR)

          • Nicknames(s): "Usood Al-Atlas" (The Atlas Lions)

          • FIFA World Ranking: 8th

          • Appearances: 7 (1970, 1986, 1994, 1998, 2018, 2022, 2026)

          • Active Consecutive Appearances: 3 (2018, 2022, 2026)

          • Best Finish: Fourth Place (2022)

          • Record (W-D-L): 5-7-11

          • Top Scorer: Youssef En-Nesyri - 3

          • Top Scorer in Single Tournament: Abdelrazzak Khairi (1986), Abdeljalil Hadda (1998), Salaheddine Bassir (1998), Youssef En-Nesyri (2022) - All with 2

          • Oldest Scorer: Romain Saïss - 32y-246d (2022 vs Belgium)

          • Youngest Scorer: Youssef En-Nesyri - 21y-24d (2018 vs Spain)

          • Fact: In 2022, Morocco became the first African team to reach the World Cup semifinals.

          Haiti (HAI)

          • Nicknames(s): "Les Grenadiers" (The Soldiers)

          • FIFA World Ranking: 83rd

          • Appearances: 2 (1974, 2026)

          • Active Consecutive Appearances: 1 (2026)

          • Best Finish: Group Stage (1974)

          • Record (W-D-L): 0-0-3

          • Top Scorer: Emmanuel Sanon (2)

          • Top Scorer in Single Tournament: Emmanuel Sanon - 2 (1974)

          • Oldest Scorer: Emmanuel Sanon - 22y-363d (1974 vs Argentina)

          • Youngest Scorer: Emmanuel Sanon - 22y-355d (1974 vs Italy)

          • Fact: Haiti is one of 5 Caribbean nations to ever qualify for a World Cup, along with Cuba (1938), Jamaica (1998), Trinidad & Tobago (2006) and Curaçao (2026). Haiti is the only Caribbean country to qualify for 2 World Cups.

          Scotland (SCO)

          • Nicknames(s): The Tartan Army

          • FIFA World Ranking: 43rd

          • Appearances: 9 (1954, 1958, 1974, 1978, 1982, 1986, 1990, 1998, 2026)

          • Active Consecutive Appearances: 1 (2026)

          • Best Finish: Group Stage

          • Record (W-D-L): 4-7-12

          • Top Scorer: Joe Jordan - 4

          • Top Scorer in Single Tournament: Joe Jordan (1974), Archie Gemmill (1978), John Wark (1982) - 2

          • Oldest Scorer: Kenny Dalglish - 31y-103d (1982 vs New Zealand)

          • Youngest Scorer: Joe Jordan - 22y-181d (1974 vs Zaire)

          • Fact: Heading into 2026, Scotland qualified for 8 World Cups and never advanced past the First Round. That is the most WC appearances for a country without ever advancing.

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