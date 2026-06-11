Celtic appoint Martin O'Neill as permanent manager

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Martin O'Neill has agreed a deal to stay on as Celtic manager next season following the club's dramatic Scottish Premiership win in May.

The 74-year-old has signed a one-year contract with the option of a further year.

The Northern Irishman -- who was manager at Celtic between 2000 and 2005 -- returned to Parkhead for two interim spells last season either side of the short tenure of Wilfried Nancy, who was sacked after just 33 days in charge.

Under O'Neill, Celtic recovered to win the Scottish Premiership on the final day with a 3-1 win over Hearts, who had led the league for much of the campaign.

A week later, O'Neill's side beat Dunfermline to win the Scottish Cup and complete the double.

It was his ninth trophy as Celtic boss, having won three league titles, three Scottish Cups and a Scottish League Cup during his first spell at the club.

Martin O'Neill won the double with Celtic last season. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

O'Neill said: "It is once again a great privilege for me to continue as Celtic manager. Last season will live long in all our memories and to be part of that success has in a big way whetted the appetite to work again for more days like those and bring our supporters those moments.

"Of course, none of this could have been achieved without the players and staff and I want to take this opportunity to thank them for bringing that level of focus, determination and talent to bear at the conclusion of the season to deliver the league and Cup double.

"I would particularly like to thank the Board for asking me back and giving me this opportunity again.

"We know of course that Celtic can never rest on past success so we are now aiming to drive forward together in the coming season as we aim to deliver again for the club and our fans.

"I thank our fans for their ongoing support, it means everything to us. I look forward to being back at Celtic Park next season when we will come together and we will strive again to bring our fans the success which that support deserves."

Celtic principal shareholder, Dermot Desmond, said: "Time and time again Martin has shown his qualities and what he can bring to Celtic.

"We know he is a winner, we know what the club means to him and he continues to be the outstanding candidate to give us the best opportunity to realise our objectives.

"He knows the demands at Celtic and I know how determined he is again to bring success to the club and to our supporters.

"The club will support Martin fully again across the close season to make sure we are well prepared to achieve domestic success and compete on the European stage."

Celtic interim chairman Brian Wilson said: "I warmly welcome Martin's re-appointment and look forward to more of the same leadership, inspiration and success he has delivered for the club.

"The achievements which he and the team secured in the season just gone have created a great platform for the one that lies ahead.

"This is the start of a busy summer and we will ensure that we are in the best possible position to compete, with Martin back at the helm."

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Michael Nicholson, Celtic's chief executive, said: "We are really pleased to keep Martin as manager. His knowledge and experience proved vital to us last season and we know his leadership will be hugely important to us going forward.

"He is someone who continues to deliver, who knows how to win and a manager we have absolute confidence in to once again drive the team through the next period.

"We have important challenges ahead and the immediate priority of everyone at the club is to ensure we are ready to tackle these with confidence and deliver success again for our supporters."

The news comes after 67 Celtic fan groups put their names to a statement opposing the appointment of Robbie Keane as manager.

The former Celtic striker was among the favourites for the role, but many of the club's fans were against his hiring due to his previous role with Israeli club Maccabi Tel-Aviv.