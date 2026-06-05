Thomas Tuchel keen to limit England players' transfer 'distraction'

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PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. -- Thomas Tuchel said transfer talk involving several England stars could become a distraction at the World Cup and urged players to try and resolve their club futures before the tournament starts.

Elliot Anderson, Morgan Rogers and Marcus Rashford are among those facing uncertain futures.

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Nottingham Forest midfielder Anderson is the subject of interest from Manchester City and Manchester United while a host of clubs including Arsenal and Chelsea are tracking Rogers after a fine season with Aston Villa.

It is currently unclear whether Barcelona will take up their option to sign Rashford permanently from United and all three situations are ongoing as England step up their preparations for the finals with a warm-up game against New Zealand in Tampa, Florida, on Saturday.

Speaking ahead of that game, Tuchel indicated he was willing to facilitate potential transfers but warned they must fit in with England's schedule, limiting contact in the 48 hours before matches.

Thomas Tuchel is leading a team into a World Cup for the first time. (Photo by Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

"Common sense I would say -- I would not like it on [matchday] minus one and a matchday," Tuchel said. "That's the policy. And everything else, if it is quietly done, privately done, done efficiently, we are always happy to help to have clarity around the player.

"I think the best we can have is clarity. If anyone has the chance to complete a change of club and a transfer, we will not stand in the way but it has to align of course with our schedule and our goals which is to be focused and prepare for matches.

"The last day before the match for sure and the second day before a match, not. Let's see. We take it case by case. Until now, no player approached me. The doctor is ready to take any medical if needed."

Asked if he wanted all three players to complete deals before the World Cup begins, Tuchel said: "That would be ideal but that's maybe not real life. So, the question would be: how much to worry?

"If it would be possible to say 'you don't deal with that now,' the telephone would still blow up. How are we going to control that? So it is more the other way around. I am always there to help, I am always there to calm things down.

"We should more help them to have their own environment where they can handle the distraction, they can dive in, they can concentrate, they can do the most to fulfil their role that we have for them.

"Because I can see of course the distraction is clubs are fighting for you, want to sign you and sporting directors, agents and coaches are trying to get you on the phone, of course it is a distraction but it is just also reality.

"We will always recommend the player to take a decision before a tournament starts, as early as possible and then go with the decision, but it is not always possible for the player. I think we are not alone in this, it is how this thing plays."